Shake Up Your Smoothies: 6 Unique Protein Shakes That Let You Take A Break From The Norm

Brian Klutch (Styling by Susan Ottaviano)
Serves: 4
Smooth move: Creamy and crunchy at once, this bowl of good nutrition will breathe new life into your breakfast routine. Pasteurized egg whites such as AllWhites are perfectly safe to eat straight from the carton, letting them team up with Greek yogurt to infuse each bowl with top-notch muscle-sculpting protein. Seasonal pears are a good source of fiber, which most muscle men need to eat more of.
Granola
1 tbsp coconut oil 1 tbsp honey
3⁄4 cuprolledoats 1/3 cup pecans
1⁄4 cup dried cranberries 1⁄2 tsp cinnamon
Pinch of salt
Smoothie
1 cup milk
3 cups plain Greek yogurt
11/3 cups pasteurized carton egg whites 4 pears, chopped
2 tsp pure vanilla extract
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp ginger powder
1. To make granola, heat coconut oil and honey in a skillet over medium heat until melted. Add rolled oats, pecans, cranberries,cinnamon, and salt to skillet and heat until oats are toasted, about 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Spread mixture on a baking sheet or a cutting board to cool.
2. To make a smoothie bowl, place 1⁄4 cup milk, 3⁄4 cup Greek yogurt, 1/3 cup egg whites, 1 chopped pear, 1⁄2 tsp vanilla, 1⁄4 tsp cinnamon, and 1⁄4 tsp ginger powder in a blender container and blend until smooth. The mixture should be thick, but blend in a small amount of additional milk if needed to assist with blending.
3. Place smoothie in a bowl and scatter on 1⁄4 of the granola.
The macros
Calories: 448
Protein: 30g
Carbs: 60g
Fat: 11g
Flavor boosters
A touch of spice like cinnamon or nutmeg can instantly transform a smoothie from meh to memorable. Other nearly calorie-free items— including fresh herbs, citrus zest such as orange, and extracts like vanilla or almond—are also great ways to take your shakes to a new level.