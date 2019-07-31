Are bigger muscles your goal? Reaching for bigger weights is important, but what you’re reaching for when you go into your pantry might play an even more important role. Your shelves can supply you with all the essential ingredients you need to fuel high-intensity workouts, build more mass, and speed up recovery.

We spoke to Jim White, RD, ACSM Health Fitness Specialist, and owner of Jim White Fitness & Nutrition Studios, about what essentials you need to build muscle, get stronger, and improve your overall health. If you’re serious about your training, here are the nine foods that should be staples in your muscle-building diet.