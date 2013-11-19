Add 1" to Your Arms in a Day

It generated tremendous controversy and curiosity in gyms around the globe, and had even experienced lifters questioning whether it was possible to make such enormous progress to your arms in as little as a day’s time. It was our July 2004 program, designed to add an inch to your arms in 24 hours—and yes, it really worked.

Your Arms Will Swell

In case you missed it the first time around, we dusted off this routine and updated it based on nearly a decade of more in-the-gym experimentation for even better gains. We can’t promise that you’ll see a full extra inch on your pipes, but if you follow our directions correctly, you should get close. In fact, if you gain anything less than half an inch, you’ll know you did something very wrong. Along with that guarantee we’ll give you another one: you will be sore. But within four days—after your bi’s and tri’s have had a chance to recover—your arms will swell to where you’ve never seen them before.