Get Bigger Arms With Heavy Weights

Building mass in your arms isn’t any different than it is with larger muscle groups like your chest or quads. Like those muscles, your arms respond to both heavy weight and high volume, but they also need time to recover for sizable gains.

The following biceps-triceps workout takes care of the heavy weight with big moves like close-grip benching, dips, and seated curls; and high volume with a series of smaller movements. Perform the following workout once or twice per week, with at least 72 hours between sessions. To maximize your growth potential, train arms on their dedicated day instead of tacking them onto the end of a workout involving compound exercises.

The workout

Triceps

Excercise Sets Reps Close-Grip Bench Press 4 8-10 Dip 4 To Failure Rope Push-Down 3 10*

Biceps

Excercise Sets Reps Seated Barbell Curl 4 8-10 Hammer Curl 4 10 Cable Curl 3 10*

*Perform two drop-sets on your last set.

