If you’ve already changed your diet and have been following a strict training plan, you most likely already have a high metabolism. I’d be hard-pressed to say that anyone with a decent amount of muscle could possibly have a slow metabolism.

But if you’re grinding away at your training program and noticing that your progress has stalled, even after your hardcore cutting diet and your amped-up training routine, it’s likely because you’ve out-paced your base metabolic rate and need to boost your metabolism even further.

Your basal metabolic rate—the amount of calories your body needs to sustain itself—changes as your body changes, but it’s not as simple as just working out harder and hoping for a faster metabolism. If it were that easy, you’d already have a high metabolism and wouldn’t need to read any further.

We know that genetics plays a role in determining BMR, and some people have higher metabolisms than others. But science has also taught us that there are ways, both through specific exercises and food choices, that can change your base metabolic rate.

So if you’re looking to change your body to burn more calories faster, follow these six tips to boost your metabolism.

Man eating hamburger
Lose Fat

4 Key Things to Know About Your Metabolism

If losing fat and staying lean is your goal, bear the following metabolic facts in mind.

Read article
Midsection Of Shirtless Man Standing Against Wall
Workout Tips

5 Reasons You Still Have a Gut

The reasons why excess baggage around your midsection won’t budge aren’t always obvious.

Read article
Topics: