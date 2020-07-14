18 of the Most Jacked Women on Instagram
These girls with muscles may inspire more than the muscular men out there.Read article
These girls with muscles may inspire more than the muscular men out there.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Here's what has changed, and what has been learned.Read article
These training vets take "old man strength" to another level, and they have some wisdom to share.Read article
If you’ve already changed your diet and have been following a strict training plan, you most likely already have a high metabolism. I’d be hard-pressed to say that anyone with a decent amount of muscle could possibly have a slow metabolism.
But if you’re grinding away at your training program and noticing that your progress has stalled, even after your hardcore cutting diet and your amped-up training routine, it’s likely because you’ve out-paced your base metabolic rate and need to boost your metabolism even further.
Your basal metabolic rate—the amount of calories your body needs to sustain itself—changes as your body changes, but it’s not as simple as just working out harder and hoping for a faster metabolism. If it were that easy, you’d already have a high metabolism and wouldn’t need to read any further.
We know that genetics plays a role in determining BMR, and some people have higher metabolisms than others. But science has also taught us that there are ways, both through specific exercises and food choices, that can change your base metabolic rate.
So if you’re looking to change your body to burn more calories faster, follow these six tips to boost your metabolism.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6