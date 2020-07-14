Don’t Cut Carbs

I know it seems counterintuitive to not cut carbs and expect to lose fat and get defined, but most people cut carbs way too far out from a competition or event. And then, even when they do cut carbs at the right time, they cut them too drastically, or around a single meal or two. Your body responds both acutely (meaning very quickly) and then chronically (meaning over time) and those two processes are both critical for timing your look, but also for contributing to metabolic issues.

The acute response is what you want for your physique to get ripped and hard. The chronic adaptation is what can crush your metabolism into a hibernation that would make a bear take a second look. Keep your carbs constant, and keep them relatively high (not less than 40% of your total macro intake).

In fact, if you can train your body to work with 55%–60% carbs, you’ll have rock-star shredding capabilities in the long run. The trick is to teach your body how to use carbs, so when you do cut or load, the acute response is all that happens.

When you chronically starve your body of needed carbs, it will go in to storage mode, and turn just about everything you consume into subcutaneous fat. Additionally, water will eventually accumulate, even with low carbs, causing swelling between the lines, making you look fat.

Once you’re seriously carb- depleted, it’s hard to deplete any more. While true, when you go to load you may get lucky and time it perfectly and look ripped, but the effect doesn’t last long, so if you are off by even an hour or two, you won’t look so good. The cure is to take in carbs at every meal and keep them as constant as possible so your body knows it will always have them to deal with.