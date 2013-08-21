The Power Principles Workout Routine

Power. You want it, you need it—we are gonna show you how to get it. The five principles that we've previously outlined put it all in perspective—if you want freaky power, you just have to train for it. If you need a refresher, check out the five power principles: strength, speed, time, plyometrics and 100% effort.

The Program

The following is a sample week of power training combined with strength and hypertrophy training, broken down into a 3—day split—a push day, a pull day and a lower body day. Each workout can be performed either once or twice a week (we'd recommend once a week, so as to avoid overtraining). As you'll notice, power training is performed before all strength and hypertrophy training in each workout, when energy levels at their highest. Perform this style of training for no more than 3-5 weeks at a time, then go back to your regular bodybuilding-style training. For continual gains in muscle power, perform this type of routine 3-5 times a year.