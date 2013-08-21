Workout Routines

The Power Principles Workout Routine

Five powerful principles, one power-building program.

David Sandler, MS, CSCSD thumbnail by MS, CSCS*D
cable overhead triceps extension
Duration 3 days
Exercises 24
Equipment Yes

Power. You want it, you need it—we are gonna show you how to get it. The five principles that we've previously outlined put it all in perspective—if you want freaky power, you just have to train for it. If you need a refresher, check out the five power principles: strength, speed, time, plyometrics and 100% effort. 

The Program

The following is a sample week of power training combined with strength and hypertrophy training, broken down into a 3—day split—a push day, a pull day and a lower body day. Each workout can be performed either once or twice a week (we'd recommend once a week, so as to avoid overtraining). As you'll notice, power training is performed before all strength and hypertrophy training in each workout, when energy levels at their highest. Perform this style of training for no more than 3-5 weeks at a time, then go back to your regular bodybuilding-style training. For continual gains in muscle power, perform this type of routine 3-5 times a year.

Monday Push Power Day (Chest, Shoulders, Triceps)

Exercise 1

Close-Grip Medicine Ball Pushup You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Close-Grip Medicine Ball Pushup thumbnail
3 sets
6 reps
2-3 min rest
Speed/Power/Plyometrics

Exercise 2

Medicine Ball Power Drop
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
6 reps
2-3 min rest
Speed/Power/Plyometrics

Exercise 3

Barbell Push Press You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Push Press thumbnail
4 sets
6 reps
2-3 min rest
Speed/Power/Plyometrics

Exercise 4

Bodyweight Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
Bodyweight Dip thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
2-3 min rest
Performed faster than normal—on each rep, lower yourself under control, then explode up as fast as possible.

Exercise 5

Warrior Fit Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
5-6 reps
2 min rest
Strength/Hypertrophy

Exercise 6

Overhead Barbell Press You'll need: Barbell How to
Overhead Barbell Press thumbnail
3 sets
8-10 reps
1 min rest
Strength/Hypertrophy

Exercise 7

Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Flye thumbnail
4 sets
10-12 reps
1 min rest
Strength/Hypertrophy

Exercise 8

Cable Pressdown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, V-Handle Attachment How to
Cable Pressdown thumbnail
3 sets
10-12 reps
1 min rest
Strength/Hypertrophy

Wednesday Pull Power Day (Back, Biceps, Abs)

Exercise 1

Barbell High Pull You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell High Pull thumbnail
5 sets
6 reps
2-3 min rest
Speed/Power/Plyometrics

Exercise 2

Bench Pull
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
6 reps
2-3 min rest
Speed/Power/Plyometrics

Exercise 3

Single-Arm Neutral-Grip Dumbbell Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Single-Arm Neutral-Grip Dumbbell Row thumbnail
3 sets
6 reps
2-3 min rest
Speed/Power/Plyometrics - 3 sets on each side.

Exercise 4

Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Lat Pulldown Bar How to
Lat Pulldown thumbnail
4 sets
5-6 reps
2 min rest
Strength/Hypertrophy

Exercise 5

Barbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Barbell How to
bicep curl thumbnail
3 sets
8-10 reps
1 min rest
Strength/Hypertrophy

Exercise 6

Seated Alternating Dumbbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Dumbbells, Bench How to
Seated Alternating Dumbbell Biceps Curl thumbnail
4 sets
10-12 reps
1 min rest
Strength/Hypertrophy

Exercise 7

Crunch You'll need: No Equipment How to
Crunch thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
1 min rest
Strength/Hypertrophy

Friday Lower Body Power Day (Quads, Hamstrings, Glutes, Calves)

Exercise 1

High Box Jump You'll need: Box How to
High Box Jump thumbnail
4 sets
6 reps
2-3 min rest
Speed/Power/Plyometrics

Exercise 2

Dumbbell Split Jump You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Split Jump thumbnail
4 sets
8-12 reps
2-3 min rest
Speed/Power/Plyometrics

Exercise 3

Lateral Stepover You'll need: Bench How to
Lateral Stepover thumbnail
3 sets
6 reps
2-3 min rest
Speed/Power/Plyometrics - 3 sets on each side.

Exercise 4

Leg Press How to
Leg Press thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
2-3 min rest
Speed/Power/Plyometrics

Exercise 5

Leg Extension
Leg Extension thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
2-3 min rest
Speed/Power/Plyometrics

Exercise 6

Smith Machine Squat
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
5-6 reps
2 min rest
Strength/Hypertroph

Exercise 7

Romanian Deadlift
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
8-10 reps
1 min rest
Strength/Hypertrophy

Exercise 8

Lying Leg Curl
lying-leg-curl thumbnail
4 sets
10-12 reps
1 min rest
Strength/Hypertrophy

Exercise 9

Standing Calf Raise You'll need: Box How to
Standing Calf Raise thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
1 min rest
Strength/Hypertrophy
Topics:
Comments