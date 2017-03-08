14 Secrets of People Who Never Get Exercise Injuries

Shutterstock

Too often, people jump into a fitness program going 100 mph right off the bat—either because they want to fit in with other folks in the class who are moving at a higher pace or so they can achieve more immediate results. Not a smart idea, experts say. “When we work out, our heart, lungs, muscles, brain, kidneys, skin, face, joints and entire body have to go into a different state of energy use,” explains Ben Boudro, C.S.C.S., owner of Xceleration Fitness in Auburn Hills, Mich. “Muscle that isn’t use to moving a certain way is breaking down and your body can’t keep up, which leads to injury.”

The best approach is easing into it at your own pace and taking your time. It can't all happen at once, so go slow the first few times until you find your groove. Your chances of injury will go way down.