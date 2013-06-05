6 Exercises You Should Be Doing for Maximum Gains

1) Squats

The squat is the cornerstone of any solid strength workout. It develops strength in the quads, glutes, lower back and abdominals. In fact, its been documented that squats activate over 200 muscles in the body.

When doing squats, always emphasize technique over weight lifted. 10 body weight squats are far more effective than 10 185 lb. squats done with poor technique. Instead of working the intended muscle, every rep performed with incorrect form actually makes us more likely to injure ourselves.

In the case of squats the injuries are typically to the low back and knees. Perfect it by focusing on hip movement, getting thighs parallel to the floor, keeping your weight to the rear of your foot (off toes) and not letting knees go beyond line of toes.

2) Deadlifts

Deadlifts are another exercise that many people either avoid or do incorrectly. 70% of people neglect the posterior chain group of muscles as they aren’t as visible as the muscles on the front of the body.

When done with proper technique, deadlifts dramatically increase strength and stability of the posterior chain (glutes, hamstrings, lower back, lats) as well as the abdominals. People often will say they can’t do deadlifts as it hurts their back. Incorrect. POOR deadlifts hurt backs; PROPER deadlifts will help save backs! Female clients often claim that they don’t want to deadlift as they don’t want to “bulk up”.

Take a look at the incredible butts on any of the top female athletes of fitness competitors; those perky and perfectly-toned rear ends didn’t come from doing leg curls or kick-backs.