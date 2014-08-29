Top 10 Muscle and Strength Building Moves

While everyone who goes to the gym to lift weights has their own set of specific goals, one common thread that runs through most is the desire to get bigger and stronger. Bodybuilders are unique bunch in that they look to build every muscle in the body to the greatest possible degree, while trying to make sure everything remains in perfect proportion and symmetry. Because of this they must utilize a myriad of specific and varied exercises for each body part, so that every muscle fiber and motor unit pool is exhausted at every workout.

It is not uncommon for a bodybuilder to spend 5-7 days per week in the gym, for up to two hours per session, sculpting and refining their physiques. However, not everyone has that kind of time, nor the desire to look like a walking anatomy chart.

That being said, here are my top-10 “best bang for your buck” muscle mass and strength building movements. You'll still have to work hard on these exercises to add another X (or two) to the L on your t-shirts, but you won't have to spend hours in the gym each day to be the biggest/baddest “action hero” on your block.