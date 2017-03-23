What is L.I.I.T Training?

Shutterstock

You’ve heard of HIIT training, its benefits, and even added it to your workout routine. But have you heard your gym buddies discussing LIIT training? LIIT training shares some similar qualities as HIIT, but their differences are what make it stand apart.

If you’re wondering how the calorie burn varies between both training methods, you can torch a ton of calories with both workouts. Everyone's body is different and burns calories at a different rate, says Andrew Borsellino, MS, NSCA-CSCS, NASM-PES, co-founder of Precision Sports Performance. “When comparing HIIT calorie burn to LIIT calorie burn, it’s dependent on total time of the workout session.”

You can burn the same amount of total calories with both training styles, he says. For a ballpark estimate, during a 30-minute HIIT workout session, a 185-lb guy can anticipate to burn between 350 to 450 calories. That same guy can burn the same amount of calories during a 60- to 75-minute LIIT workout session, he says.

Make sure to add LIIT training a few times a week to your regular workout routine. Learn more about the benefits of LIIT training on the following slides.

SEE ALSO: 6-Week Full-Body HIIT Workout