Girls

10 Times Ainsley Rodriguez Was Flawlessly Fit on Instagram

She's a UFC gym athlete, super fit, and not afraid to share her physique-building fitness tactics.

Similar to many top fitness influencers, Ainsley Rodriguez posts tons of workout clips, but she stands out when it comes to nutrition. Her Instagram page is littered with simple how-to videos for meal and smoothie recipes, and she does a great job at posting inspiring content that is useful to a casual gym goer in addition to the hardcore fanatics. 

With that being said, she also has several killer workout videos on her page as well.


Rodriguez is super fit, yet relatable and has a well-rounded Instagram page. Take a spin through her page to see what the buzz is about. 

Ainsley-Rodriguez-1

Mood. - #WeekendVibes #DonutWorryBeHappy

Rodriguez is a UFC Gym Athlete.

Ainsley-Rodriguez-2

🌴❤️☀️

She has also amassed almost 2 million followers on Instagram.

Ainsley-Rodriguez-3

👙

In addition to being a fitness model, she’s also a personal trainer and often posts client before and after pictures.

Ainsley-Rodriguez-4

🍩 worry, 🐝 happy ...

Rodriguez fell in love with fitness when she was in college.

Ainsley-Rodriguez-5

You gotta want it - more than animal style fries

Rodriguez is 5’4” and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Ainsley-Rodriguez-6

☺️

She’s originally from Miami, Florida.

Ainsley-Rodriguez-7

💃🏻❤️ @immacul8_collection_

According to greatphysiques.com, Rodriguez was a stellar student in high school and enrolled in an accelerated college studies program at 16 years old.

Ainsley-Rodriguez-8

She idolizes Jamie Eason who’s a legend in the fitness community.

Ainsley-Rodriguez-9

❤️😃✌🏼

Prior to morphing into a fitness superstar, Rodriguez was interested in gymnastics and dancing.

Ainsley-Rodriguez-10

My kind of Saturday night - #GoHeat 🔥🏀

Her first bikini competition was the 2012 NPC Dayana Cadeau Classic, in which she came in 3rd place.

