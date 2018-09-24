myaspenrae / Instagram

Girls

10 Times Aspen Rae's Powerful Physique Floored Instagram

Do you think you can lift more than her?

open graph homepage image thumbnail by
myaspenrae / Instagram
View Gallery (10)

Aspen Rae is a fitness icon and has one of the most recognizable physiques on Instagram. This IFBB Figure Pro has built her following on her astoundingly shredded core and toned arms. Similar to many other fitness fanatics, when she was a teenager she was much smaller, before she decided to dedicate herself to her body.

Rae is clearly a gym junkie, and there’s a solid chance she can out-lift you at your best exercise. Take a peek at her Instagram to get a closer look.


 

A post shared by ASPEN RÆ (@myaspenrae) on

 

A post shared by ASPEN RÆ (@myaspenrae) on

10 Times Aspen Rae's Powerful Physique Floored Instagram
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 10
close
1 of 10
View this post on Instagram

🙈 that 🎂

A post shared by ASPEN RÆ (@myaspenrae) on

myaspenrae / Instagram
myaspenrae / Instagram

Rae is a brand ambassador for the clothing line Monolithic Life.

See also: The 7 Most Mesmerizing Photos of Nicki Minaj

2 of 10
myaspenrae / Instagram
myaspenrae / Instagram

She also can fly a helicopter.

See also: 9 Times Gym Crush Jena Frumes Dazzled With Her Stunning Looks on Instagram

3 of 10
myaspenrae / Instagram
myaspenrae / Instagram

According to greatphysiques.com, Rae was always an athlete and ran track in high school and college.

See also: 9 Times Ana Delia De Iturrondo’s Physique Proved Age Is Just a Number

4 of 10
myaspenrae / Instagram

Prior to her career in the fitness industry, Rae was an adult actor.

See also: M&F Iron Maiden: Ana Delia De Iturrondo

5 of 10
myaspenrae / Instagram

Generally when Rae hits the gym, she exercises one muscle group every day of the week, except for legs which she trains twice a week.

See also: 9 Times Gym Crush Alicia Napoleon Proved Strong Is the New Sexy

6 of 10
myaspenrae / Instagram

Her off-season cheat snack is Pop-Tarts.

See also: 9 Times Gym Crush Lyzabeth Lopez Was Sinfully Sexy and Strong on Instagram

7 of 10
View this post on Instagram

My bed is bedder.

A post shared by ASPEN RÆ (@myaspenrae) on

myaspenrae / Instagram
myaspenrae / Instagram

The talented fitness superstar is a certified CPT trainer and coach.

See also: 9 Times Gym Crush Qimmah Russo Stunned With Her Absolutely Chiseled Body

8 of 10
View this post on Instagram

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s ...?

A post shared by ASPEN RÆ (@myaspenrae) on

myaspenrae / Instagram
myaspenrae / Instagram

Rae is a brand ambassador for the Lean Feast meal prep company.

See also: Photos: The 2017 Miss Bumbum Winner's Abs Are as Amazing as Her Booty

9 of 10
agostinafitness / Instagram
agostinafitness / Instagram

Rae is 5'4" tall.

See also: 9 Times Gym Crush Lita Lewis Proved That 'Thick Thighs Save Lives'

10 of 10
View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by ASPEN RÆ (@myaspenrae) on

This figure competitor received her IFBB pro card in August of 2017.

See also: The Sexiest Celebrity Halloween Costumes of All Time

Gym Crush: Aspen Rae
Gym Crush: Aspen Rae
Gym Crush: Anllela Sagra
Gym Crush: Anllela Sagra
Top 10 Female WWE Wrestlers
The 10 Greatest WWE Women Wrestlers of All Time
Next Gallery
Topics:
Comments