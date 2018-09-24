10 Times Aspen Rae's Powerful Physique Floored Instagram

Aspen Rae is a fitness icon and has one of the most recognizable physiques on Instagram. This IFBB Figure Pro has built her following on her astoundingly shredded core and toned arms. Similar to many other fitness fanatics, when she was a teenager she was much smaller, before she decided to dedicate herself to her body.

Rae is clearly a gym junkie, and there’s a solid chance she can out-lift you at your best exercise. Take a peek at her Instagram to get a closer look.