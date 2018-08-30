britt_lucio / Instagram

Girls

10 Times Brittany Lucio Was the Fittest Baller on Instagram

This athletic beauty is also a force on the basketball court.

by
britt_lucio / Instagram
Brittany Lucio isn’t just a beautiful fitness influencer, she’s a true athlete. If you take a quick scroll through her Instagram, you’ll quickly realize that she stays in shape a number of ways, including running through both basketball and football drills, along with some traditional weight training. She's living proof that a variety of workouts is required to avoid plateauing body gains. To see more of Lucio in action, take a look at her Instagram.

You prefer a indoor or outside workout?

A post shared by Brittany Lucio (@britt_lucio) on

Lucio is a brand Ambassador for the Basketball Beauties League. According to their website, the BBL is a “Women's entertainment league of 8 basketball teams comprised of beautiful female ballers, taking place all year round.”

Her obsession is not what you think... {📸:@findyourtalent}

A post shared by Brittany Lucio (@britt_lucio) on

This fitness influencer was born on September 8, 1988.

I have a secret to tell...will you come close and listen?...🐚

A post shared by Brittany Lucio (@britt_lucio) on

She's also an aspiring actress and has been taking acting classes.

Stay | DANGEROUS | 🍯 {📸:@bcphotography_} {Location:@findyourtalent}

A post shared by Brittany Lucio (@britt_lucio) on

Lucio is originally from Sacramento, California, but migrated to Los Angeles.

Ready for a |REAL| workout?💥 {📸:@macphotola}

A post shared by Brittany Lucio (@britt_lucio) on

This baller was a former Miss California USA contestant back in 2015.

A different shade of Blu...💎{🔌:@findyourtalent} {📸:@bcphotography_ }

A post shared by Brittany Lucio (@britt_lucio) on

Lucio went to C.K. McClatchy High School and studied at The Art Institute of California.

I’m Working on Myself for Myself by Myself...💪🏽 #abs #progress

A post shared by Brittany Lucio (@britt_lucio) on

She also participated in this year's Lace it Up for Charity annual basketball game.

Luico loves to eat sunflower seeds.

Whatchu Runnin?... #rundat📍

A post shared by Brittany Lucio (@britt_lucio) on

This fitness star has accumulated over 85,000 followers on Instagram.

Lucio was in the 2017 movie Everything But a Man.

Topics:
Comments