10 Times Bru Luccas Flexed Her Fierce Physique on Instagram

Despite her amazing physique in 2018, Bru Luccas wasn’t always one of the most fit women on the planet. Several years ago when she came to the United States, she didn’t live the glamorous life she does now that she produces one of the most entertaining Instagram accounts around.

However, what she did possess when she first moved to California was a serious work ethic that not only built her a goddess-like body, but also helped her work her way from a McDonalds employee to a full-blown fitness model.

In addition to her miraculous transition from fast-food employee to business owner, she also separates herself from other influencers by opting for a rather relaxed diet that doesn’t consist of counting macros.

Luccas is for sure one of a kind—take a browse through her Instagram to see some of her most motivating pictures.