10 Times Bru Luccas Flexed Her Fierce Physique on Instagram

The perfect figure isn’t given, it’s made. And this fitness model is living proof.

Despite her amazing physique in 2018, Bru Luccas wasn’t always one of the most fit women on the planet. Several years ago when she came to the United States, she didn’t live the glamorous life she does now that she produces one of the most entertaining Instagram accounts around. 

However, what she did possess when she first moved to California was a serious work ethic that not only built her a goddess-like body, but also helped her work her way from a McDonalds employee to a full-blown fitness model.


In addition to her miraculous transition from fast-food employee to business owner, she also separates herself from other influencers by opting for a rather relaxed diet that doesn’t consist of counting macros.

Luccas is for sure one of a kind—take a browse through her Instagram to see some of her most motivating pictures.

10 Times Bru Luccas Flexed Her Fierce Physique on Instagram
😁

Her Instagram exploded last year when she posted a photo of herself grilling in a bikini bottom.

How are you today?! 🤗 💭

This fitness model is originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Her powerful frame is packed into a 5’5” and 138-pound body.

Cabronita❤️

Although Luccas loves to hit the gym, swimming is one of her passions and an alternative for her to a typical cardio workout.

Good morning!!!! ☀️

Prior to hitting the gym, Luccas always does a stair-climbing warmup.

Hey you!!!!! Don’t forget to smile today 😘

CBD oil has been rising in popularity lately, and Luccas uses it to aid her post-gym recovery.

She’s a true athlete and has a jiu-jitsu green belt.

🤓

As you’d expect Luccas hits the gym daily, but alternates between lower and upper body workouts.

🎉🌻 let’s go to the beach!!!!

In addition to the gym and swimming, Luccas trains with a dance instructor several times a week.

Luccas is a co-owner of the Body & Sisters bikini line with her sister.

