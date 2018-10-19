Girls
10 Times Bru Luccas Flexed Her Fierce Physique on Instagram
The perfect figure isn’t given, it’s made. And this fitness model is living proof.
Despite her amazing physique in 2018, Bru Luccas wasn’t always one of the most fit women on the planet. Several years ago when she came to the United States, she didn’t live the glamorous life she does now that she produces one of the most entertaining Instagram accounts around.
However, what she did possess when she first moved to California was a serious work ethic that not only built her a goddess-like body, but also helped her work her way from a McDonalds employee to a full-blown fitness model.
This girl is 21 years old, she wakes up to work at McDonald's at 4 am, works from 5 am to 2 pm and then goes to her other job, her day ends at 11 pm. Then she goes to the gym. No matter how much work she has, she goes every day. You know why? 'Cuz gym is her life What's your excuse? Beautiful, you can do it! We all have time! Thank you God, for making me so strong! #workhard #whowantsabigmac #weallhavetime
In addition to her miraculous transition from fast-food employee to business owner, she also separates herself from other influencers by opting for a rather relaxed diet that doesn’t consist of counting macros.
Luccas is for sure one of a kind—take a browse through her Instagram to see some of her most motivating pictures.