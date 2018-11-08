celestebonin / Instagram

Girls

10 Times Celeste Bonin Proved That She’s a Certified Girl Boss

We sure are happy she’s back in the WWE.

Celeste Bonin, better known by her WWE name, Kaitlyn, is a true athlete that dominates any medium that she participates in. Prior to entering the WWE, she was a professional bodybuilding competitor, which would help explain her excellent physique. After competing, she decided to join the WWE from 2010-2014. After her four year absence, Bonin decided mid-2018 to come out of retirement and return to the ring. 

Bonin embodies the term “Girl Boss,” and has a fierce Instagram to back it up. Take a look for yourself.

Bonin is the founder of the athleisure brand Celestial Bodiez.

Her first match after retirement was at the second annual Mae Young Classic tournament. 

She’s the co-host of the UNglamarous podcast with Laurin Conlin. 

Bonin left the WWE because, after being married ,she was ready for the next step of her life and felt under-utilized. 

In 2017, she was divorced from her former husband, PJ Braun. 

When she was competing, she participated in the NPC, the John Sherman Classic, and the Arnold Classic.

Prior to retirement, Bonin held the WWE Diva Championship belt. 

She made her video game debut in WWE 2K14

Bonin has both Mexican and Puerto Rican descent. 

Throughout her time in the WWE, she’s had almost 300 matches. 

