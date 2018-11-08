10 Times Celeste Bonin Proved That She’s a Certified Girl Boss

Celeste Bonin, better known by her WWE name, Kaitlyn, is a true athlete that dominates any medium that she participates in. Prior to entering the WWE, she was a professional bodybuilding competitor, which would help explain her excellent physique. After competing, she decided to join the WWE from 2010-2014. After her four year absence, Bonin decided mid-2018 to come out of retirement and return to the ring.

Bonin embodies the term “Girl Boss,” and has a fierce Instagram to back it up. Take a look for yourself.