11 Times Gym Crush Annie Thorisdottir Was One of the Fittest Women on Earth
This CrossFit legend is in rarefied air when it comes to her accomplishments.
Annie Thorisdottir is a professional CrossFit athlete and a 2X Fittest Woman on Earth crown holder. She’s been competing for almost a decade and continues to rank highly in her competitions deep into her career.
She’s a native of Iceland and a member of the Reebok CrossFit Reykjavik. Outside of CrossFit, Thorisdottir is an inspiration for people around the world, especially to women who desire a stronger figure. She consistently proves that strength is beautiful and does it all with a giant smile on her face.
Take a quick look at some of her most memorable and strong moments on Instagram.
