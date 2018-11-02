(L,R) anniethorisdottir / Instagram (M) Dario Cantatore

11 Times Gym Crush Annie Thorisdottir Was One of the Fittest Women on Earth

This CrossFit legend is in rarefied air when it comes to her accomplishments.

Annie Thorisdottir is a professional CrossFit athlete and a 2X Fittest Woman on Earth crown holder. She’s been competing for almost a decade and continues to rank highly in her competitions deep into her career. 

She’s a native of Iceland and a member of the Reebok CrossFit Reykjavik. Outside of CrossFit, Thorisdottir is an inspiration for people around the world, especially to women who desire a stronger figure. She consistently proves that strength is beautiful and does it all with a giant smile on her face. 

Take a quick look at some of her most memorable and strong moments on Instagram.

Running is freedom

She holds the Guinness World Record for most weight lifted in a one-minute thruster by a woman. She lifted 2,805 pounds and broke the record by over 1,000 pounds. 

Iceland Annie was born in Vík í Mýrdal Iceland. 

She she co-owns the CrossFit Reykjavík gym. 

Moments - 🌈SUMMER☀️

Prior to fully committing to CrossFit, she spent years as a gymnast with her sights set on the 2012 olympics.

Happy first day of Summer Iceland! ☀️🙌

Her two victories in the CrossFit Games came in 2011 and 2012.

#wordstoliveby #beyou

Due to an unfortunate back injury, she had to withdraw from the 2013 CrossFit Games.

She holds the record for most weight lifted in one-minute barbell snatch with 2,290 pounds.

You are confined only by the walls you build yourself

In 2018, she finished 5th overall at the CrossFit Games.

Over the years she’s earned the nickname “Thor’s Daughter.”

Last day of comp! Here we go! #enjoythejourney

She holds the record for most weight lifted in one minute clean and jerks with 1,785 pounds. 

She can hurl some serious weight as well. 

  • Squat: 253 pounds
  • Clean and jerk: 205 pounds 
  • Deadlift: 363 pounds 

