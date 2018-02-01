13 Striking Photos of Ronda Rousey

Few names are more recognizable in the world of women's combat sports than Ronda Rousey. The MMA athlete made waves in the UFC with her dominant performances, becoming the first-ever women's bantamweight champion.

After retiring from MMA with an impressive record of 12-2, many wondered what Rousey's next move would be. As it turns out, she's the WWE's newest women's superstar, making a surprise last-minute entrance during the 2018 Royal Rumble.

Click through for 13 of our favorite photos of Rousey, both in the UFC's Octagon and on the red carpet.