13 Striking Photos of Ronda Rousey
Check out our favorite photos of the UFC-champ-turned-WWE-superstar.
Few names are more recognizable in the world of women's combat sports than Ronda Rousey. The MMA athlete made waves in the UFC with her dominant performances, becoming the first-ever women's bantamweight champion.
After retiring from MMA with an impressive record of 12-2, many wondered what Rousey's next move would be. As it turns out, she's the WWE's newest women's superstar, making a surprise last-minute entrance during the 2018 Royal Rumble.
Click through for 13 of our favorite photos of Rousey, both in the UFC's Octagon and on the red carpet.
