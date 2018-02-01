13 Striking Photos of Ronda Rousey

Bryan Steffy / Getty

Few names are more recognizable in the world of women's combat sports than Ronda Rousey. The MMA athlete made waves in the UFC with her dominant performances, becoming the first-ever women's bantamweight champion.

After retiring from MMA with an impressive record of 12-2, many wondered what Rousey's next move would be. As it turns out, she's the WWE's newest women's superstar, making a surprise last-minute entrance during the 2018 Royal Rumble.

Click through for 13 of our favorite photos of Rousey, both in the UFC's Octagon and on the red carpet.

Rousey stands on the podium after winning the bronze medal in the women's 70kg judo event on day five of the 2008 Beijing Olympics in Beijing, China. Rousey defeated Annett Boehm of Germany to win the bronze, while Japan's Masae Ueno won gold, and Anaysi Hernandez of Cuba took the silver.

Rousey arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Expendables 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA, on Aug. 11, 2014.

Rousey arrives at a special screening of The Expendables 3 at The Venetian Macao in Macau on Aug. 22, 2014.

Rousey celebrates her victory over Cat Zingano in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during UFC 184 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, on Feb. 28, 2015.

Rousey attends Universal Pictures' Furious 7 premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA, on April 1, 2015.

Rousey arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' Entourage at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, CA, on June 1, 2015.

Rousey appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Rousey arrives at the Entourage Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, CA, on June 1, 2015.

Rousey accepts the Best Female Athlete award onstage during the 2015 ESPYs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA, on July 15, 2015.

Rousey sits for an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 6, 2015.

Rousey hosts a media day ahead of the Rousey vs. Holm title fight at the Glendale Fighting Club in Glendale, CA, on Oct. 27, 2015.

Rousey stands with Kate McKinnon as Justin Bieber during her Saturday Night Live monologue on Jan. 23, 2016.

Rousey faces off against Amanda Nunes of Brazil (not pictured) in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during UFC 207 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on Dec. 30, 2016.

