7 Stunning Photos of WWE Superstar Becky Lynch

As one of the "four horsewomen of the WWE," the "Irish Lasskicker" Becky Lynch has amassed a huge following for her technical prowess and energetic personality. She has been an instrumental part of WWE's "women's revolution," having competed in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble this week.

Click through for some of the most stunning photos of the badass WWE superstar.

Lynch delivers a devastating takedown to Emma.

Lynch poses for a swimsuit shoot.

Lynch cheers her fans after entering the ring.

Lynch shows off her Smackdown Women's Championship belt. Lynch was the first-ever Smackdown Women's Champion, and held the belt for 84 days.

Lynch delivers a massive dropkick to Tamina Snuka.

Lynch pays tribute to 20 years of WWE superstar Kane in this photo shoot.

Lynch poses with her Women's Championship belt.

