10 Times Karina Elle Was Absurdly Fit on Instagram

Karina Elle is a certified star in the fitness model community. Although she’s the perfect fitness influencer, she doesn’t necessarily abide by all of the stereotypes of someone with an elite figure. She doesn’t spend her entire day in the gym, nor does she count calories. Elle’s Instagram page is more about living a completely healthy lifestyle, making her an inspiration to those who may be intimidated by some of the fitness-obsessed social media accounts of there. Here is a quick glimpse at what you can find on Elle’s Instagram page.