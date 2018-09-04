karinaelle / Instagram

Girls

10 Times Karina Elle Was Absurdly Fit on Instagram

This former cheerleader is probably the most relatable fitness model on Instagram.

karinaelle / Instagram
Karina Elle is a certified star in the fitness model community. Although she’s the perfect fitness influencer, she doesn’t necessarily abide by all of the stereotypes of someone with an elite figure. She doesn’t spend her entire day in the gym, nor does she count calories. Elle’s Instagram page is more about living a completely healthy lifestyle, making her an inspiration to those who may be intimidated by some of the fitness-obsessed social media accounts of there. Here is a quick glimpse at what you can find on Elle’s Instagram page.

Home💜💜💜

A post shared by KARINA ELLE💗 (@karinaelle) on

karinaelle / Instagram
karinaelle / Instagram

Elle’s first fitness love was cross-country track—she was a runner in her youth.

2 of 10

less is more? #SUNDAYFUNDAY☀️❤️💪🏼

A post shared by KARINA ELLE💗 (@karinaelle) on

karinaelle / Instagram
karinaelle / Instagram

This fitness sensation stumbled into modeling after running into a photographer and IFBB bikini pro Ana Delia when she was 16 years old.

3 of 10

namastayyy in san diego. happy friday friends!!! 💙💪🏼🌊

A post shared by KARINA ELLE💗 (@karinaelle) on

karinaelle / Instagram
karinaelle / Instagram

Despite her awesome physique, she doesn’t count calories. She simply believes in portion control and eating simple meals.

4 of 10

R&R 😌🙏🏼🍀

A post shared by KARINA ELLE💗 (@karinaelle) on

karinaelle / Instagram
karinaelle / Instagram

Several years ago, Elle tried out for the WWE show Total Divas.

5 of 10

Nice for what 😏 #notatcoachella

A post shared by KARINA ELLE💗 (@karinaelle) on

karinaelle / Instagram
karinaelle / Instagram

Elle believes she feels sexiest when she’s completely drenched in sweat, as it’s a testament to her hard work.

6 of 10

they see me rollinnnn👀😂

A post shared by KARINA ELLE💗 (@karinaelle) on

karinaelle / Instagram
karinaelle / Instagram

Prior to becoming a bikini competitor, Elle was a part-time group fitness instructor.

7 of 10

#sweatyselfie 😅💕

A post shared by KARINA ELLE💗 (@karinaelle) on

karinaelle / Instagram
karinaelle / Instagram

Her first major competition win was at the 2014 World Fitness Federation Pro Bikini Championship.

8 of 10
karinaelle / Instagram
karinaelle / Instagram

Although Elle does far more than lift weights in the gym, when she does lift, she prefers heavy weights.

9 of 10

💪🏼❤️

A post shared by KARINA ELLE💗 (@karinaelle) on

karinaelle / Instagram
karinaelle / Instagram

As a University of Florida graduate, Elle has the brains to match the beauty.

10 of 10

Actions > Words. 😉💪🏼💙🌴 @gymshark

A post shared by KARINA ELLE💗 (@karinaelle) on

karinaelle / Instagram
karinaelle / Instagram

During all four years of high school, Karina was the president of the student government.

Comments