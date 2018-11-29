@nicolemwilkins

10 Times Nicole Wilkins Was Absolutely Shredded on Instagram

Check out the four-time IFBB Figure champ’s most captivating pics and workout videos.

Nicole Wilkins is cemented as a bodybuilding icon, but in reality her first love was gymnastics. She had been involved with gymnastics since she was 7 and continued all the way up to high school. What changed her fitness path were two meniscus tears in the same knee. As part of her recovery, she began to spend more time in the gym and realized that overall fitness was her true passion. She officially retired from the sport after competing in the 2002 gymnastics event at the Arnold Sports Festival. 

After several years of preparation and competing in small shows, she eventually became the youngest winner of the Olympia Figure competition at just 25 years old. Over the years, she’s racked up a ton of accolades and continues to be a shinning beacon for fitness inspiration. 

Take a look at her amazingly strong physique on her Instagram.

Wilkins holds the record for most title wins at the IFBB Figure Olympia competition. 

She earned her Bachelor’s in Wellness, Health Promotion and Injury Prevention at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.

At the NPC Team Universe Championships in 2007, Wilkins became the first competitor to win both Fitness and Figure titles at the same event at a national level. 

She currently has fitness subscriptions for those who want advice from the bodybuilding legend. 

Wilkins is the owner of the supplement line nPower Nutrition. 

She’s a certified IFPA personal trainer.

She won her first bodybuilding competition in 2003. 

In 2011, she held both the Figure Olympia, and Figure International titles. 

As part of the preparation for her first competition, she called on her friend who was a Detroit Pistons cheerleader to assist with her routine choreography. 

Wilkins was the first women to win five pro figure contests in one season. 

