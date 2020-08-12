Phil Heath’s announcement that he’ll try for his eighth Sandow trophy at this year’s Mr. Olympia shocked the bodybuilding world. Many had the same question: why now? Luckily, Chief Olympia Officer Dan Solomon was able to catch up with the 7-time Mr. Olympia during an Instagram Live session and get the answer to that and ask some other burning questions.

“Simply because there was fucking unfinished business to take care of,” Phil told Solomon.

Solomon said he’s excited about Phil’s return not just as the person in charge of the Olympia, but as a longtime fan of bodybuilding. “Being a fan of bodybuilding means you want to see the best of the best on that stage,” Solomon says.

And the best of the best will indeed be at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas from Dec. 17-20. Heath will be looking to tie Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney’s record by defeating reigning Mr. O Brandon Curry, the 2008 winner Dexter “The Blade” Jackson, who is competing in his final show before retiring, and Flex Lewis, the 7-time 212 Mr. Olympia who received a special invite to compete in the Open division.

The can’t miss weekend will also feature the return of the Ms. Olympia, thanks to the work of Wings of Strength and Jake Wood, which will see 2020 Rising Phoenix World Champion Helle Trevino, former Ms. Olympia Yaxeni Oriquen-Garcia, legendary 10-time Ms. Olympia Iris Kyle, and more.

Heath spoke about his plans for the competition, what he learned from his shocking loss in 2018, and more in his interview with Solomon. Scroll down to see the highlights, or watch the full interview below.

For more information about the December 17-20th event, including tickets, visit MrOlympia.com as Trifecta Presents Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend brought to you by Northern Chill and by Wings of Strength.