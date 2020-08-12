28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills region of South Dakota celebrates four revered American presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. Their 60-foot granite faces are carved into the Mount.
If we had an Olympia version, entitled Mount Oympus, confined to just Olympia competitors, who would qualify? Here are our picks for a men and women’s version of Mount Olympus.
