The Golden Boy: Larry Scott 1965-‘66

Being the first at anything guarantees a place in history, like the first man on moon or first four-minute miler. Thus, by virtue of being the first Mr. Olympia in 1965, Larry Scott qualifies for his spot on the Mount.

There couldn’t have been a better candidate than Scott to commence the Olympia roll of honor. With his knockout physique – with arms and delts a standout – and blond dyed hair, he epitomized the California surfer dude: Nevermind he was naturally dark-haired and was born in Idaho, his was the quintessential west coast image Joe Weider wished to project, and a dynasty was created.