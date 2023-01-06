Don Saladino is a two-time M&F cover star and known as the “superhero” trainer due to his robust roster of celebrity clients. Don also co-hosts Sleeveless with Frank Sepe on M&F Instagram.

M&F Reps

Hosted by Zack Zeigler, M&F’s editor-in-chief and chief content officer. On M&F Reps, Zack connects with doctors, athletes, coaches, experts, and celebrities to discuss … well, just about anything:

  • training & nutrition
  • PEDs & sports nutrition
  • overcoming depression
  • smelly feet
  • how to avoid fitness marketing BS
  • finding motivation
  • sexual wellness
