Many New Orleans Saints fans know that Cesar Ruiz was introduced to football as a positive outlet after he tragically lost his father at the age of 8, but few understand the sweat and sacrifice that both he and his mother invested in order for the offensive guard to become a superstar of the NFL. M&F sat down with the 6-foot-3 powerhouse to find out more about those early years, how he made it to the top, and his thoughts on becoming a locker room leader.

Being a first-round draft pick in 2020, Ruiz was never tempted to let his ego get out of control when signing with the Saints.

\“This was a dream of mine since I was a kid,” he explains. “So, when I got here, I knew I had to do everything I could to maximize my opportunity, and conduct myself professionally. And, one way you learn how to do that is to learn from other professionals that have done it for a long time. So, when I was a rookie I had Terron Armstead, Demario Davis, and I learned how those guys took care of their bodies, their mindsets, and what it took to become a pro’s pro. It wasn’t difficult for me to stay grounded and not get distracted. I understood what my main goal was, and this is something I’ve worked for my entire life.”

Cesar Ruiz Transformed His Trauma To Triumph

Growing up in Camden, NJ, Ruiz has certainly dug deep. He found himself in a dark place at just 8 years of age when his father Cesar Edwin Ruiz was tragically taken away by a passing car after trying to help a fellow motorist change a tire on the side of the highway.

Ruiz became understandably angry and in response, his mom Latoya Shambry took him to football practice in a bid to find something that he could sink his teeth into, in a more positive way. Fortunately, he loved the sport, but was no natural. Still, with hard work and determination, Ruiz was able to use the tools that he had to make it click.

“My only football experience had been playing backyard football with friends, we just ran with the ball,” says the NFL star. “I was playing running back and wide receiver, and then when we signed up for my pee wee league I was playing center, so (laughs), immediately everything I thought about football was gone. I found it as a way to stay active, a way for me to just be physical, so I fell in love with the physicality of it.”

Fortunately, Ruiz had a dominant center of gravity, and realized quickly that he could overpower the other players. “It was fun because the first time I played football, I didn’t know what to do, but I was pretty much stronger than anyone else,” he recalls. Still, finding the money for cleats fell to his mom, who worked two jobs to make sure that Ruiz had everything he needed in order to succeed. His admiration and appreciation for mom’s sacrifices is another key-factor for why he stays so grounded.

Football is a Lifestyle For Cesar Ruiz

Ruiz transferred from Camden High School to the IMG Academy, and to say that his eyes were opened would be an understatement. “I saw this big weight room, Gatorade sports science facilities, we had, like four uniforms, it made me so starstruck about the opportunity that I had in front of me,” he recalls. While the baller says that he’s still having fun to this day, it was during his time at the IGM Academy that he truly understood that it could also be his profession. “I saw what it looked like outside of where I’m from,” he explains. “What life could be like. That’s when I realised I had to do something special with this football thing.”

Having impressed wildly with the Michigan Wolverine’s, Ruiz forwent his senior year to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, where he was pickup up by the New Orleans Saints in the first round, but the lessons he learned at IMG stay will stay with him forever.

“I just fell in love with taking care of my body,” he says. “Nutrition, lifting weights.” It’s a passion that has remained with the player to this day, and that’s a good thing, because as an offensive guard, the demands on his body are high. Ruiz must be strong, but also fast and flexible. “I do a lot of mobility,” he shares. “I get my hip flexors stretched.”

Ruiz really loves big strong moves like the farmers carry, and the weighted sled, but is keen to protect his back on-season, so he makes sensible exercise swaps to stay injury free like swapping back squats for elevated single-leg squats or opts for kettlebells instead of the barbell.

Cesar Ruiz: From Student to Leader at the New Orleans Saints

Like most players, Ruiz has picked up injuries due to the rigors of the game and suffered a foot fracture during a 2022 fixture against the Atlanta Falcons, but he has since come back stronger. “We play a very physical sport, a lot of time injuries and things like that are out of your control,” he explains. “But, things that I can control, I try to control as much as I can.” To that end, Ruiz says that stretching, massage, and cupping, have all helped him to keep him flexible and hopefully injury free for as long as possible. The day after a game, Ruiz likes to hit the ice bath followed by the steam room. “I like to go back and forth,” he explains. “5 minutes in each, for me, it helps my body get nice and reset.”

When it comes to nutrition, this is another area where Ruiz has evolved. While he loves to eat clean, healthy foods, the OG has now taken on a chef to add a little flavor to those dishes. “That helps a lot right now,” he explains.

Ruiz’s ability to stay grounded is also apparent in the way that he treats up-and-coming football stars. No longer the new guy, the player has been with the Saints for four years. Last year, he signed a four-year, multimillion dollar contract extension. All this success wouldn’t be possible without the sweat and sacrifices that he and his mother have made over the years, and is a great testament to his late father’s legacy.

Now, Ruiz wants to be a positive force for younger talent in his own right.

“When I was a rookie, I used door dash a lot, because I wasn’t realty sure what to eat,” he recalls. “What I say to the guys here is to utilize the nutritionists that we have, utilize the cafeteria, and understand that ‘hey, it might not taste like Shack Shack, or Chick-fil-A, but your body will appreciate it.’” Ruiz still appreciates his pee wee football league and everything that it did to help him get to where he is today. “I think it’s very important that those (leagues) are emphasized in our communities and all over the country because it gives kids great exercise, it helps them to find love in something, And, it also helps to build personal characteristics like leadership traits. You learn how to be a teammate and not be selfish. You learn those values and it carries on all the way into adulthood.”

