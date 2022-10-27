28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
When back pain strikes, you think you’re the only person suffering, but that’s not the case with back pain. In the U.S., many people will suffer from chronic or acute low back pain at some point in their lives. And about 2% to 10% of people who experience low back pain develop chronic low back pain.
Google “back pain,” and you get roughly 4,280,000,000 hits (give or take a few), so there is no shortage of information, but how much is practical? Finding helpful information to train around back pain can sometimes be a struggle, especially when going through your own low back issues.
So, whether you have woken up with a sore back, are suffering the after-effects of a lower back injury, or your back is dragging because of a bout of heavy lifting, try these exercise swaps for lower back pain from six coaches in the know.
(Note: Many different types of lower back injuries cause pain and discomfort. The following article is about exercises to train around back pain, not injury. Please consult your doctor before exercising with acute or chronic back pain.)