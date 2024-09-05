An actor’s life may look glamorous, but oftentimes it’s a long and arduous grind toward the red carpet. Cory Hardrict knows this firsthand.

The Chicago native’s responsibilities continue kicking in after the studio lights turn off. Once filming wraps, the star of Amazon Prime’s hit Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black jets off for a coast to coast press tour. Stops in Chicago, New York, and New Orleans come with a heavy morning to evening promotional schedule, which results in a decadent menu of culinary temptations—from deep dish to fried oysters and po’ boys—which can wreak havoc on a waistline.

A few extra pounds could be problematic for a star whose role may be, in his words, to “save the world.” Or, he may have to keep his baseball team both in the win column and out of trouble, as Hardrict does as Coach Marcus Turner on the hit series All American: Homecoming, So for the multitalented actor, getting back home to Los Angeles and restarting his consistent wellness routine is a much-needed break.

“I am definitely eating healthier now that I am back in L.A,” he said. “I’m getting back to lean and mean.”

Back home means Hardrict can get back to normal nutrition regimen that includes intermittent fasting and juicing. Some days he won’t start eating until noon or 2 p.m., then he begins fasting at 8 p.m. He found that schedule and structure allows him to lose the few extra pounds he may have gained from big city gourmet.

“It pretty much works for me when I want to get back to a good place and get great energy,” he says. Part of that eating schedule also includes coconut water, watermelon juices, and he is a big advocate for greens.

“I do the greens and add flavor like orange, pineapple, things that make it sweet but not too sweet.”

From MJ to Oprah, Cory Hardrict was Molded by the Windy City

Hardrict has three decades of success in his field behind him, including appearances on Felicity, ER, and many other hit television series. His first film was 1999’s Never Been Kissed, and he has been in over 35 other movies since. He has even shared the screen with legends like Clint Eastwood (American Sniper).

Divorce in the Black reached No. 1 on Amazon Prime, which serves as a testament to Hardrict’s ability to thrive when given the opportunity. The film also was responsible for more Prime Video signups than any other Amazon MGM Studios produced movie.

“I’ve been doing this for 31, 32 years now, and I feel better than ever,” Hardrict says. “I feel like a new artist. It feels fresh.”

Like many kids who grew up in Chicago, Hardrict was a die-hard Bulls fan. He was there during the Michael Jordan era of the 1990s—the Bulls legacy helped drive him toward pursuing a basketball career. A knee injury in high school, derailed that dream.

However, another famous Chicago resident helped fuel his next passion—acting. Hardrict’s calling came to him when he worked as a background character in Oprah Winfrey’s film, There Are No Children Here. He had a minor role—one line, he says. And he nailed it.

“I had one line, and I said, ‘I could do this for a career,’” he says. “I rehearsed that line for six weeks.”

That discipline helped him then, and he still maintains that level of discipline today. It’s why he is now thriving in roles over three decades since his career began. The discipline and commitment are important. Each character he plays comes with its own physical appearance as well, especially roles in action films. Whether it is a physical role on one similar to his character of Dallas Bertran in Divorce in the Black, he calls his approach “servicing the character.”

Hardrict explained, “Those films require training a lot of technical work. You prepare three weeks to a month before those films. You do gun training, weaponry training, conditioning, they treat it like you go to you go to a real boot camp for those films.”

Cory Hardrict isn’t always the ‘Boss’

Not all of Hardrict’s roles call for him to be in a specific physical condition. But he prefers to be in shape for work and life. When he is not on the road, he trains at Just Train HQ in Chadsworth, CA, which is run by renowned trainer Ron “Boss” Everline. He works with trainer Alexis Lawson to keep getting better for himself and his art.

“They’ve got me on the right path of building my core, my foundation, just my overall energy so I can sustain the workload,” he said, and he verified that Everline’s workouts are everything that they are billed to be—intense, no-nonsense, and challenging. However, those three to four workouts a week is what Hardrict feels he needs to be at his best.

“I’ve taken my training serious with them. Boss is a master motivator, and he wants to bring out the best in you.”

Another component of his routine is recovery, which includes cryotherapy, infrared sauna, cupping, physical therapy, acupuncture, and laser treatment. That is a lot, but he feels it is worth the time and commitment to be at his best for his next role, whether it’s a villainous character or a superhero.

“I do everything for optimal wellness to keep this body looking fresh and youthful. I’ve got to be able to save the world and have people believe in me.”

Offering Advice Through Experience

Hardrict’s journey in Hollywood is far from over, and he likely sees new actors come and go regularly. When asked for advice on how to keep going when the going gets tough, he shared that future actors can’t be afraid of working hard.

“it’s a roller coaster ride. You’ll have highs you have lows,” he shared. “You’ll have those lows where you don’t work, no auditions, nothing. It could go a year or two and you got to pick up odd jobs on the side just to pay bills or feed yourself. So, that’s a real thing and I’ve been through those real moments in LA.”

That appeared gloomy but he also advised that it will be worth it if you have perseverance.

“It all goes back to having faith, believing in your purpose, trusting the higher source which you believe in. I have faith in God that he would he brought me you know this far. He’s not going to let me down with anything I do in my life. Rely on the craft and never cheat.”

Divorce in the Black is available to stream now on Amazon Prime.

Follow Hardrict on Instagram @coryhardrict.