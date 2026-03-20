The internet has a way of making mastery look instant.

A recipe goes viral. A creator racks up millions of views. A dish lands on your feed so quickly and cleanly that it. Feels like it appeared out of nowhere. But behind almost every “overnight” success in food media is the kind of grind most people never see: the early restaurant shifts, the side jobs, the recipe tests that fail, the years spent trying to find a voice before anyone is listening.

Shereen Pavlides knows that road well.

Before she became the force behind Cooking with Shereen media gave her a direct line into people’s kitchens, she spent years trying to build a life around food without losing herself in the process. She worked in restaurants starting at 13. She took a detour into the corporate world after college. She worked two jobs. She became a mom. She trained at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York. She styled food, developed recipes, wrote for newspapers, hosted segments on camera, and kept chasing a version of the culinary world that would let her do things her way.

“It was 15 years of sort of struggling and trying to find my way,” Pavlides says.

That sentence is the real beginning of her story.

What eventually made Pavlides connect online wasn’t some polished brand strategy or a trend she chased at the right time. It was conviction. She believed people could cook from scotch. She believed it didn’t have to be complicated, and maybe most importantly, she believed that confidence in the kitchen could change the way people felt about themselves. That’s why her work hits the way it does.

She’s not just giving people recipes. She’s empowering them.

Finding Her Way Back to Food

Pavlides’ path into food was never linear, even if the passion was always there.

“I always worked in restaurants since I’ve been 13,” she says. “And when I got into—after I graduated college, I thought I had to go into the real world, so I worked for a private mortgage insurance company as a sales rep.”

Even then, food never really left. She continued working in restaurants.

After getting married and having kids, the pull back toward food got stronger, but she also knew the version of restaurant life she had known earlier no longer git the life she wanted.

“I wanted to go back to my passion which was food, and I wanted to do it my way,” Pavlides says. “I didn’t want to go back into restaurants because now I’m a mom, and I didn’t want those type of hours.”

She began looking at food through a wider lens. Not just kitchens, but media. She went to culinary school while juggling motherhood and trying to find opportunities that made sense for her life in New Jersey.

“I knew I wanted to do food media, recipe development, and food styling,” she says. “There’s so many other facets to food aside from the restaurant.”

That stretch of her career became a long apprenticeship in persistence. She worked as a food stylist and recipe developer for national and Fortune 500 food companies. She wrote for newspapers, did weekly videos, guest hosted a local cooking show, and she even found her way back into the kitchen at the Four Seasons for a year because, as she puts it, “my love can never kind of ever get out of the kitchen.”

When she speaks about these years, what comes across is how she continued moving, and kept learning and adapting.

“There was a lot of rejection,” she says. “There was a lot of roadblocks.”

Then came QVC Television Network. She landed a job as a food stylist, stayed for a year and was promoted into an on-air guest role representing Cook’s Essentials. In one sense, it was a breakthrough. In another, it sharpened what she still wanted.

Even while she was cooking professionally, she didn’t feel fully heard. “I always felt like I couldn’t share my voice,” Pavlides said. “My passion, my vision.”

That tension became the bridge to what came next.

When Social Media Became Her Voice

Social media didn’t start out as Pavlides’ primary plan, however, she quickly realized that it could serve as a practical solution for audience demand of her culinary creations.

At QVC, she was demoing products, creating recipes, and constantly hearing the same request from viewers.

“People would say, ‘Oh, I want that recipe,’” she says. “And I thought, ‘Ah, let me just start a YouTube channel on the side.”

That small side move turned into something much bigger. YouTube let into TikTok. The social media platform arrived just before the pandemic, and for the first time, Pavlides had a platform that belonged to her.

“This was away for me to share my voice,” she said. “I was always passionate about cooking from scratch, and the companies that I worked for, they wanted to represent their products, which necessarily was already a fabricated product that wasn’t from scratch. So I always felt like I couldn’t share my voice, and here was a way that now I can share what I think is important.”

That early message came with force. Pavlides says her style was more in your face, and direct before timing took over. The pandemic hit, people were at home and suddenly had a lot of down time. Most people were looking for something useful, and even hopeful to occupy themselves. Pavlides suddenly had their attention.

What she saw next is what kept her going.

“They were showing me their videos,” shay said. “They were so pumped. They were making potato galettes and flipping them in the pan, and they felt so good about themselves.”

That reaction gave her something more meaningful than metrics. The voice within her that kept urging ‘keep going’ had brought her to a calling. There’s a reason she always comes back to confidence when she talks about her audience. It’s not abstract to her. She’s a testament to it.

“I think it’s empowering them to let them know they can do it,” she says. “I gave people the confidence to get back in the kitchen and to feel good again through something as simple as cooking.”

This connection with home cooks eventually expanded beyond social media. Pavlides recently released her cookbook, Cooking With Shereen approachable techniques that built her online following.

Why Simple Food Still Wins

One of the reasons Pavlides resonates online is that her cooking doesn’t posture. It invites.

Her philosophy is straightforward: use good ingredients, keep the recipe simple, and trust that flavor doesn’t need a lot of noise around it.

“Keep it simple,” she says. “Start with good quality, fresh ingredients. Keep it simple. It will be the star.”

That lesson was hard-earned. She tells a great story about her banana bread exploded online. When she first started making it years ago, she kept adding ingredients, trying to improvise it by layering in more and more.

“And then as the years went on and I was educated and learned and worked with great chefs,” she says, “I realized pull those ingredients back.”

That instinct now defines not just her recipes, but how she talks about food more broadly. Too often, nutrition gets flattened into numbers only – macros, calories, fuel timing, protein totals. Pavlides understands this side of it, but she doesn’t feel food should be reduced to spreadsheet.

“With Muscle & Fitness, you guys are all about healthy,” she says. “Well, if you just start with minimal ingredients and good quality ingredients, it’s going to be healthy.”

This is a huge reason her style feels so accessible. She’s not anti-performance. She’s anti-over complication. When asked how she balances flavor, comfort, and nourishment, her answer is right on brand.

“It always goes right back to that keep it simple,” she says. “Keep it fresh, keep it simple, put seasonal ingredients.”

She even provided a good example for readers: her protein oatmeal methodoatmeal over low heat, whisking them in until they disappear in the texture. “You never know the egg is in it,” Pavlides says. “It makes this amazing texture and it’s the best oatmeal.”

This also fits into her ethos of not lecturing but showcasing how simple, smart tweaks can make food more nourishing without making it tedious.

Joy also matters to her, which is why she pushed back against the idea that home cooking has become too hard for modern life.

“I know everyone’s busy,” she said. “But if you want to feel food, you have to take a minute.”

She assures that it won’t take a life overhaul but just some dedicated time to shift the pattern. Once people feel the difference, she believes, they don’t forget it.

Life Away From The Brand

What also makes Pavlides compelling is that she doesn’t pretend her success arrived without labor. It might be easy to see millions of views and followers, and think it can be easily replicated. That would be a mistake.

“They don’t realize how much work it is,” Pavlides said. “My recipes comes from me. I develop them. I develop my script. I create all of my content. I edit. I upload, and I maintain the comments.”

This hands-on approach extends to her cookbook, which she described as the hardest job she’s ever had. Still, for all of the work, and hours of shooting and editing, she’s clear on what matters most: family.

“I Don’t want to miss my family because that’s the most important thing to me,” Pavlides said. “I love what I do… but my family is my heart and soul.”

As her presence continues to grow, she mentions that the balancing is still a work in progress as she’s still learning. Given her openness and honesty, it’s easy to see why she’s been able to resonate with others across social media, where everything can feel convoluted and questionable.

When asked what she hopes people feel when they cook one of her recipes, she doesn’t pause to think of something profound.

“Empowered,” she said. “Confident, and empowered.”

Yes, she helps teaches people how to cook from scratch, using simple ingredients. What she’s really doing is helping them believe they can.

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