How Some of the Fittest Names in Football Get Ready for the Gridiron

Let’s start with the NFL vets. What’s your workout routine like during the off-season?

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins: It’s intense. I do a lot of strength training, powerlifting, squats, and explosive training. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve also started incorporating more flexibility work. I do a lot of yoga and Pilates to help my body stay healthy throughout the season.

Sterling Shepard, New York Giants (pictured): I’m constantly in the gym. I do a lot of speed work on the treadmill, strengthening my smaller muscles to help my leg strength and speed. For my vertical leap, I’ll use the VertiMax machine, and I do a lot of core work and agility drills. Single-leg stuff is key. As a receiver, you have to go up and attack the ball at the highest point, and all those moves really help with my upward explosion.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: I like to exhaust myself. I want to be the hardest-working person in everything that I do. That means time in the weight room and on-field workouts for speed and agility. When I’m training, it’s not a success unless I’m exhausted, unless I push myself to those limits.

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers: It’s important to not do the same workout every day, otherwise your body gets used to it, and it becomes too easy. So I think you need to switch it up weekly. For leg day, I do a lot of single-leg squats. I don’t do many double-leg squats, because I like to work on specific muscle groups. Lunges and Bulgarian split squats are great, too.