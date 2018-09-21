Interviews
How Some of the Fittest Names in Football Get Ready for the Gridiron
A fresh NFL season kicked off on Sept. 6. Here, NFL stars and rookies tell 'M&F' what it takes to train for a grueling season.
It's the most kick-ass time of the year: Football is back. Seven months after confetti rained down on the Super Bowl turf, all 32 teams head into training camp thinking they’re good enough to go to the playoffs and beyond (yes, even the Cleveland Browns). Players spent their winters losing sweat in the gym to ensure they’re at peak performance come opening kickoff, and now they’ll finally get to show off the fruits of their countless hours of labor.
We’re just as excited for the season as they are, so to get you set for the 2018 season, we rounded up some of the NFL’s biggest stars (like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, pictured), as well as a few of the league’s most intriguing rookies (like New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley), for a lengthy chat about how they train for the season, why they eat what they eat, and how they get their bodies NFL-ready.