Video: Behind the Scenes With Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins have set the wrestling world on fire in recent months. Muscle & Fitness recently sat down with them to talk about Smackdown's move to Fox, and how they broke into the wrestling industry.

It has been some 12 months for the talented pair; Rollins has twice captured the WWE Universal Championship, while Lynch won both the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania (the first Show of Shows headlined by a women’s match).

Oh, and they got engaged. To finish the year, the two are appearing side-by-side on the cover of Muscle & Fitness’ October edition, on newsstands now.

We sat down with the power couple to discuss the wrestling industry, their fitness regimens, and more.

