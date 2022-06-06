Three-time Fitness Olympia champion Whitney Jones wears several hats at once. Aside from being the No. 1 athlete in her division, she is also active in media as a co-host of Femme Flex Friday, she works as a coach, and most importantly, she’s a mom. Jones took some rare free time to sit down with Isabelle Turell on the Fit Rockstar Show, and she described her approach to all things in life – keep it real.

“I don’t know how to fake much of anything. What you see is what you get,” she said with a smile. Jones journey and career hasn’t been easy. She may be most famous for overcoming ACL surgery to win the Fitness International and Fitness Olympia titles. She’s also had to back out of the Arnold one year due to a positive COVID test the week of the contest. As Jones told Turell, the reaction to what happens can be what matters most.

“You have to take life for what it is and make the best of it,” said Jones. “So, when you have bad times or tough times, turn lemons into lemonade, they say. That’s what I try to do.”

She certainly did that in 2021 when she reclaimed the Olympia title for the third time in her career. Even though the contest was held in Orlando, Florida last October, she still appreciates what it means to be the champion.

“It’s still new to me,” she explained. Jones has various reasons to appreciate each of the titles she has won in her illustrious career. She even seeks the positives that can come with the defeats as well.

“There are different, special meanings to each journey – not even every win. Even my losses, I always feel like I have won because if you’ve done everything you set out to do, you can’t fail.”

Jones has a lot of wisdom that she drops in this episode that can benefit competitors, athletes, and parents alike. Go to www.wingsofstrength.net to catch this and every episode of the Fit Rockstar Show every Saturday at 12 noon.