Jesse Daniel is now eight years sober and living his best and fittest life ever. Through his music, the 33-year-old country singer has found a way to transform addiction’s darkest moments into “Gray”—and eventually, he hopes, platinum.

The Northern California native’s career has been revitalized, with the help of a renewed focus on fitness and strong support from those closest to him. His latest album, Son of the San Lorenzo, continues his unique blend of California country originally made popular by West Coast legends such as Merle Haggard that he aims to carry forward.

With songs like “My Time Is Gonna Come” climbing the Americana charts and “Time Well Spent for a Man”—a collaboration with renowned country-folk artist Charles Wesley Godwin—gaining attention on Spotify, Jesse Daniel has been praised as “one of the premier traditional country artists in the genre.” Son of the San Lorenzo follows the success of Countin’ The Miles, and has drawn comparisons to some of country rock’s greatest acts—the Allman Brothers, the Eagles, and the Flying Burrito Brothers. In support of his new release, Daniel is currently touring the U.S. before heading overseas for separate stints in Europe and Australia.

Daniel’s music is deeply informed by his life experiences. His inspiring story is especially remarkable considering that nearly a decade ago, his struggles with drugs and alcohol made him a showtime liability, leading to his ousting from a punk band—after bouncing between jail and rehab.

“Personally, yeah—it made me a better songwriter than if I hadn’t gone through that stuff,” he admits. “It’s a very unique perspective that I have, and I don’t think a lot of people, at least in the country music realm today, have been through the lifestyle that I have. I have that to draw from.”

At his lowest point, Daniel’s 6’1” frame was carrying just over 100 pounds, and his music career was on the brink of extinction. Finally, it took an ultimatum from his fiancée—get clean or get going—he chose and fought to regain his sobriety.

“I kind of had a fork in the road, and I chose to kick it cold turkey and just suffer through it,” he says candidly.

He finally ditched the drugs and placed his focus on exercise, including incorporating plenty of triceps dips. For Daniel, the simple body-weight move isn’t so much about building a bigger set of guns. Instead, the move represents his no-excuses training blueprint that has helped him maintain his triumphant transformation, no matter where he resides or what city his tour stops through.

Daniel’s near-daily workouts have made him healthier, stronger, and nearly 60 pounds heavier, while also keeping the demons that once haunted him at bay. Daniel now lives with purpose—going to bed early, exercising each morning, and doing what he loves most: making music and performing for his fans.

“It’s been more so a part of my recovery since getting clean and sober,” he reflects. “First I put down the drugs, then I started eating better, and then I started exercising. It’s been kind of this chain reaction of self-betterment.”

Sleep Has Become the Ultimate Recovery Tool for Jesse Daniel

In July, Daniel flies to Europe for a 12-show tour before returning to the States and then once again boarding a plane, this time for 10 performances in Australia.

Traveling by jet has become another milestone for the singer—a major step up from the stereotypical touring experience of cramming into an old, rickety van, where seedy clubs, late-night truck-stop snack runs, and all-nighters were the norm for an up-and-coming artist.

“It really brings a group of people together,” he says. “I look back fondly, but I don’t miss the sleep deprivation aspect of it.”

Now, getting eight hours of rest has become a performance-boosting priority for Daniel. It keeps him fresh for the next day’s workout—there’s no skipping leg day, no matter what city he wakes up in. Getting to bed early after a show is also another important layer of protection against temptation.

“I started prioritizing sleep,” he explains. “Instead of going out with everybody and hanging out for hours doing nothing after the show, I’d be like, ‘All right, guys, I’m going to bed.’ So, when everyone’s yawning and exhausted the next morning, I’m bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. I realized how these little adjustments helped with the day-to-day, and it’s kept me going.”

Having lost several years of his career due to addiction, Daniel’s emphasis on consistent rest is part of his long-term goal of performing at a high level into his 50s, 60s, even 70s and beyond. Sleep is part of the longevity process.

“When I started taking this fitness stuff seriously over the past few years and making it a part of my everyday routine,” he says. “I realized I’m not trying to be Dave Draper or any type of bodybuilder. I just want to be able to continue doing this into my older years. It just makes me feel great.”

From Addiction to Acclaimed Musician

While Daniel is known for his melodic, guitar-infused style of traditional country, he first learned to play drums as a teenager. He even earned a few gigs as a replacement drummer in his father’s country band. He then moved on to drumming in a local California punk band. Daniel says some of his earlier country music works featured an edgier punk sound before evolving into today’s country style. “My self-titled album [in 2018] had that grittier guitar tone and faster drums,” he says. “It was more of a punk, rock ‘n’ roll, country rock blend because that’s what I was coming out of. It leaned into punk for sure.”

The punk lifestyle, however, devolved into life-threatening habits. It began at age 12, he says, with occasional experiments with beer, alcohol, and weed. It morphed into daily drinking during high school, before heroin and other substances took over by his late teens. For several years, his addiction was marked by cycles of sobriety and relapse. He’s had multiple stints in jail and rehab. And in attempts to escape his demons. Daniel tried moving away, but the destructive habits persisted no matter the city.

Eventually, things got so bad that his punk rock band could no longer rely on him and let him go. Worse yet, his health was in life-threatening decline.

“I’m probably 175 pounds now,” he says. “But I got down to like 110 pounds. I was just bones, emaciated, a drug addict. I had to go to the hospital for abscesses from shooting up drugs and needles. There were scabs all over my face from being up for days on meth, having psychosis. I was completely unrecognizable—a different person.”

During one of his brief moments of clarity, he met Jodi Lyford at a show. The two became songwriting partners and developed a relationship beyond music. In 2017, Jodi confronted him. She challenged him to change if he wanted to stay with her. The ultimatum forced Jesse to find the motivation to quit cold turkey. And since then the two have become inseparable part of each other’s lives.

“She, in a lot of ways, kind of helped save my life,” he says. “I needed somebody to believe in me. And I needed some reason to get it together long enough to get out of that life. She offered me a hand up from the darkness.”

Dips to Build Muscle and a Consistent Routine

Growing up in Ben Lomond, a small town in California’s Santa Cruz region, Jesse Daniel was surrounded by mountain peaks and hiking trails, making fitness easily accessible. His father, a wellness-minded musician and paint salesman, ensured his kids stayed active through a variety of activities.

“He was really into mountain biking and hiking,” Daniel says. “He did a lot of weight training. But he’d also take us to the track to run or have us do something like skateboarding or snowboarding. We were always doing something active.”

Now clean since 2017, staying in peak physical shape is essential for both his health and performance. Daniel regularly works out at his Northern California YMCA, incorporating a variety of quick HIIT workouts. He typically weight-trains five days a week and, whenever he’s in town, uses the facility’s saltwater pool for conditioning or recovers in the infrared sauna.

“The sauna’s big for me,” he says. “I’ll do a minimum of 10 minutes. But some days I’ll go 20 minutes if I don’t feel like I pushed it long enough in the gym.”

On the road, he finds any way to get a workout—whether it’s checking into a local Planet Fitness, using kettlebells he brings on the tour bus, or doing bodyweight exercises.

It’s been his consistent routine of mundane movements that have helped maintain his muscle-building momentum. For Daniel, that often incorporating dips into his workouts. For him, it’s a great upper-body move, great for functional fitness, and can be programmed into all of his workouts.

“On the road we may not have access to a good gym,” he says. “I’ll end up doing pushups or setting up law chairs and doing dips. I’ll make use of whatever we have. It’s become a habit and I can do it anywhere.

He starts with four sets to failure—usually around 16 reps. Eventually, his brother advised him to add weight. Now, with a 25-pound plate strapped on, Jesse is still knocking out reps.

Dips, along with other bodyweight exercises and plenty of stretching before shows, help Daniel feel more limber and functional onstage. Most important is that these movements—whether done in a gym, a park, or even between two lawn chairs at a motel—keep his regimen consistent.

“It’s kind of become a habit,” he says. “I like doing bodyweight stuff because you can do it anywhere, and it’s good for functionality. It helps me move around the stage better. I just feel more limber.”