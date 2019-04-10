10 Most Hardcore 'Game of Thrones' Moments

4. Arya Stark Kills Meryn Trant (Season 5, Episode 10)

Poor Arya Stark has been run through the ringer. She’s witnessed the death of her father, her brother’s direwolf, and nearly witnessed her brother and mom (last three at The Red Wedding) die. In addition, the butcher’s son from season one, and quite possibly Syrio Forel, the Dancing Master, who taught her how to wield a sword. While Forel’s death wasn’t shown, he’s believed to have been killed by Ser Meryn Trant. Arya, however, keeps a list of those that have wronged her and her family, reciting it like a nursery rhyme (and writing it on Mountain Dew cans, apparently).

By now, she’s at the House of Black and White, in training to be No One. But when she sees Trant in Braavos, where he’s patronizing a brothel to find the youngest-looking working girls, she can’t resist stealing a face and getting selected by the creep to be abused by him. She quickly turns the table, jumping on him to stab his eyes out, and making sure he knows who she is before he dies. It’ll temporarily cost her her vision, but it’s worth it to see this abusive tyrant, who has been on her list, die in one of the more intense deaths on a show full of some pretty intense demises. In fact, her whole spree is worth a mention, but this one sticks out the most.