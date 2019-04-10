News
10 Most Hardcore 'Game of Thrones' Moments
Season 8 is officially upon us.
When the long-awaited eighth and final season of Game of Thrones kicks off on April 14, we’ll finally know who sits on the Iron Throne, that is if the Night King and his army of White Walkers are defeated. The final six episodes of the wildly popular HBO show, originally based on George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series, are neck and neck with a certain Marvel franchise for the biggest pop culture event of the year, but season eight of GoT promises to up the ante on epic battle scenes, dramatic power struggles, and undead dragons. However, the last seven seasons have their share of unforgettable moments as well. Here are 10 of the most intense ones. Warning: This list contains spoilers from the first seven seasons of Game of Thrones, so if you haven’t watched the series yet, check back here in 67 hours after you have.