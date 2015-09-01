(L) Bettmann (M) Sunset Boulevard (R) Steve Granitz / Getty

The 10 Most Underrated Celeb Physiques Ever

These celebrity physiques have surprised us over the years.

The greatest physiques of all time are all well-documented. Beef monsters like Terry Crews and Dwayne Johnson get all the love for being massive and ripped beyond belief. But there are a handful of Hollywood stars like Hank Azaria—the voice of Moe on The Simpsons—who’ve gone under the radar concerning rips and cuts. Here’s a list of 10, surprising frames. 

Charles Eshelman / C / Getty
1. Jason Statham

For such an accomplished action star, Jason Statham tends to keep his shirt on during his films. But, wait a minute…who is that scantily-clad dude dancing in leopard print underpants in this video? Looks like Statham got all of the on-screen nudity out of his system early in his career.

(L) Bruce Gifford (R) Ethan Miller / Getty
2. Carrot Top

Carrot Top got massively ripped to the point that he resembles a kaiju more than an actual human being. We have to give this crimson-haired comedian big props (pun intended) for his physique, though. It’s probably easier to lug around all his actual stage props now, too.

Steve Granitz / Getty
3. Dave Chappelle

The actor and former star of Chappelle's Show has shocked the world twice in his career. Once when he walked away from his hit sketch comedy show on Comedy Central, and again when he showed up a couple of years later looking absolutely jacked. Let's stop downplaying it, Chappelle has had one of the most stark physical transformations among celebs in recent years. What's more, he didn't need an upcoming movie role as motivation.

NBC / Getty
4. Hank Azaria

Why does the voice of Moe Szyslak from The Simpsons need to be this jacked? Seriously? Character actor Hank Azaria is known largely for his comedic shtick—be it animated or live-action—but he could also be known for his can’t-pinch-an-inch physique, and immaculately hairless chest.

(L) Bettmann (R) John Kobal Foundation / Getty
5. Marlon Brando

The epitome of “steak and eggs” physique (before he went on to eat the weight of that physique in actual steak and eggs), Brando did a lot of shirtless work during his glory days. While most remember him as the grandfatherly-paunched Don Corleone from The Godfather, we mustn’t forget Brando’s studded physique as he yelled “STELLA!!!” to the heavens, strategically torn shirt and all.

J. Countess / Getty
6. John C. McGinley

You might remember him as one of the “Bobs” from Office Space. Or as Dr. Cox from Scrubs. But what you might not know is that John C. McGinley is a veteran action star, too, having appeared in badass form in everything from Platoon to Point Break to The Rock. It wasn’t until Wild Hogs, though, that we got a real look at his impressive physique (dude is 59!) as he eagerly hopped nude into an oasis with Tim Allen

Sunset Boulevard / Getty
7. Robert De Niro

Come on, give the guy props, he's in his 70s and not afraid to pose shirtless with carved-from-stone Zac Efron. That's more than most of us can say. Two boxing flicks gave us a look at Robert De Niro’s evolving body. As Jake LaMotta (Raging Bull), he was wiry and ripped. As Billy “The Kid” McDonnen (Grudge Match), he’d put on some weight, but was still noticeably cut. We could all only hope to keep flexing for so long.

Sunset Boulevard / Getty
8. Bruce Lee

The martial arts legend was ripped. Why? According to sources and historians, Lee was adamant about training in “functional strength,” the practice of building strength that could readily be converted to power. Martial artist Dan Inosanto, a close friend of Lee’s, recalled how Lee would size-up massive bodybuilders and ask, “Yeah, he’s big, but is he powerful? Can he use that extra muscle efficiently?” And, possibly, “Will his poster be on the wall of every freshman dorm room ever?”

Instagram / champagnepapi
9. Drake

Drake has been one of the biggest names in music for quite some time now, and just as his popularity has grown, his muscles have as well. The Canadian rapper has put on significant weight since breaking through as a musician in 2008 with the hit song “Best I Ever Had.” As Drake has just crossed into his 30s, he appears to be taking his fitness more seriously as he gets older.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty
10. Ludacris

Many facets of Ludacris' career slide smoothly under the radar. In his rapping career he’s recognized as making some of the best club-anthem and hype records of his time, but not for the technicality in his rhyming ability. In his acting career, he’s carved out a solid role in the Fast & Furious films, and he absolutely delivers. 

Over the years he’s grown from a twig-like figure under extremely baggy T-shirts to a guy who fills out the sleeves on his shirts pretty easily.

