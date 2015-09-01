The 10 Most Underrated Celeb Physiques Ever

10. Ludacris

Many facets of Ludacris' career slide smoothly under the radar. In his rapping career he’s recognized as making some of the best club-anthem and hype records of his time, but not for the technicality in his rhyming ability. In his acting career, he’s carved out a solid role in the Fast & Furious films, and he absolutely delivers.

Over the years he’s grown from a twig-like figure under extremely baggy T-shirts to a guy who fills out the sleeves on his shirts pretty easily.