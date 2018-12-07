Courtesy of WWE

News

The 11 Greatest Ring Attires in WWE History

Neon spandex? Definitely. Face paint? You bet. Bedazzled robes. We've got plenty.

This Championship Fight Included a Referee Being Put to Sleep by a Spinning Back Fist thumbnail by
Courtesy of WWE

When you dissect the various qualities needed to create the perfect WWE Superstar, it’s fair to say that great ring attire ranks just as high as the ability to hit a fluid suplex or sky-high moonsault. Not only does a pro wrestler’s outfit choice project their personality to the audience, but there is some serious moolah to be made from replica action figures and Halloween costumes, too.

Having looked at some of the worst outfit choices in pro wrestling history, M&F now turns our attention to the grapplers that have us painting our face, wearing our tassels, and even pretending to be Scottish as we present the greatest ring attires in WWE history.

To ogle the great gear worn by WWE Superstars, sign up for WWE Network. You’ll even get your first month for FREE. For more information visit the website.

1 of 11
Courtesy of WWE
11. Naomi

Top 10 lists are never easy, but Naomi made this one so difficult that we just had to place her in as a bonus entry. The “Feel the Glow” star has proven herself to be one of the most innovative females in WWE where ring attire is concerned. The glow concept was her brilliant brainchild and resulted in the WWE production crew adding additional lighting and sequencing to TV events and house shows. Plus, she made light-up shoes stylish for the first time since LA Gear in the '90s

The glown even spread to the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, putting Naomi in company with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and John Cena as Superstars with their own signature belt. She may be #11 now, but if she can evolve and re-invent the glow in the coming years, the only place for her to go is up. 

Watch: Naomi tests out her new entrance

2 of 11
Courtesy of WWE
10. Ric Flair

“The Nature Boy” has always been known for his stylin ‘n' proflin ways, and along with the private jets and chauffeured limos, he brought the high-life to arenas around the globe with an array of beautifully detailed robes. 

The kiss-stealing, multi-time NWA and WWE Champion was always the epitome of glamour as he outclassed his opponents in the wardrobe department. Flair’s gowns were often monogrammed and bejeweled along with matching trunks and boots, which were made elegant through their simplicity. Throughout the years, "Naitch" impressed fans with a variety of different color schemes and designs, but none were better than the outfit he wore when he wrestled Shawn Michaels in their infamous retirement match at WrestleMania 24.

Watch: Ric Flair styles and profiles at WrestleMania 24

3 of 11
Courtesy of WWE
9. Sting

Steve “Sting” Borden is one of the few pro wrestlers that has managed to become a household name without the creative input of WWE, and much of this is owed to his in-ring get-up. The Stinger has gone through several character ‘upgrades’ over the years, so there's always the debate about which version is the best.

Whether you liked Sting’s bleached-blonde babyface look, or preferred his tribute to Brandon Lee’s Crow, one thing is for sure: this face-painted Superstar was always the most charismatic performer in the area. When the legend finally made his WWE debut as “Vigilante” Sting in 2014, he switched things up again, adding a red military-style trench coat to his iconic ensemble.

Watch: 5 Things you didn’t know about Sting

4 of 11
Courtesy of WWE
8. Hulk Hogan

For millions of WWE fans, the mere mention of red and yellow conjures up visions of the Hulkster. The “Immortal One” is perhaps best known for his horseshoe mustache and an uncanny ability to tear off his T-shirt at will, but Hulk is another great example of a wrestler that can update his gear to stay relevant. When wrestling got edgier in the '90s, so did Hulk, as he transformed into the black-and-white-clad “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan.

Both sets of ring attire have made millions of dollars all around the world, thanks to the sale of replica shirts, bandanas, and even stick-on versions of that famous blonde ‘stashe. Let’s face it: Halloween simply would not be the same without Hulkamania.

Watch: Hulk Hogan’s entrance video

5 of 11
Courtesy of WWE
7. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper

Although the “Hot Rod” was in fact Canadian, he came from Scottish heritage and was able to find success as the kilt-wearing, trash-talking, lovable rogue of WWE. It’s a look that wasn’t lost on a young Ronda Rousey, who grew up idolizing the “Rowdy One”. Roddy is also famous (and infamous) for painting half of his body black for his WrestleMania 6 matchup with Bad News Brown.

The Former UFC, and current WWE Women’s Champion, received the late Piper’s blessing to use his “Rowdy” nickname and even wore one of his original jackets during her first appearance at the 2018 Royal Rumble

Watch: Ronda Rousey talks about her admiration for Roddy Piper

6 of 11
Courtesy of WWE
6. Randy “Macho Man” Savage

Even the most garish of color combinations looked cool on the “Macho Man.” This elbow-dropping icon was known for his intense personality and bombastic promos, and his eye-catching ring gear was the perfect way to complement to this over-the-top package. Whether he was decked out in glitter, stripes, or stars, Savage always looked like royalty—albeit from another planet. Dig it?

There were also the accessories: Who can forget those oversized sunglasses, the bespoke cowboy hats, or the tasseled jackets? There’s no doubt that the “Macho Man” was all business in the ring, but his legend has only grown greater thanks to those larger-than-life outfits.

Watch: Tribute to Randy “Macho Man” Savage

7 of 11
Courtesy of WWE
5. Goldust

The most bizarre character in the history of the WWE made his debut in 1995, years before the Attitude Era even began, and would prove to be one of Vince McMahon’s oddest creations. If ever there’s an example of ring gear being “so bad that it’s good,” Goldust is it.

Wrestling critics fully expected Dustin Runnels to fail when he took on the sexually androgynous role that required the former “Natural” to wrestle in a PVC-styled bodysuit, but it’s a character that is still going strong more than 20 years on. While the Goldust of today has been toned-down a bit, the mid-'90s saw him involved in street fights with Roddy Piper and sexual hijinks with his former wife (and original valet) Marlena. In the late '90s, Goldust thrived further, thanks to WWE’s edgier direction, perhaps peaking during the 1998 Royal Rumble when he and Luna Vachon dressed themselves in full bondage gear. Not exactly PG!

Watch: Goldust makes his WWE debut in 1995

8 of 11
4. Jake “The Snake” Roberts

Many WWE Superstars have accessorized their ring attire, but some went beyond the call of duty and brought real animals to the ring. Davey Boy Smith and the Dynamite Kid were popular with kids due to their canine friend Matilda, and Koko B. Ware would wear a parrot on his shoulder, but one man struck fear into the hearts of all his opponents with a live snake–a creative wardrobe choice that puts Lady Gaga to shame.

Jake “The Snake” often had his opponents beat as soon as they saw him walk the isle with that ominous sack draped over his shoulder, and, during a feud with Randy Savage, a live cobra would eventually get in on the action – genuinely taking a bite out of the “Macho” bicep.

Watch: Jake attacks Randy Savage with a cobra

9 of 11
Courtesy of WWE
3. The Road Warriors

The Road Warriors, later known as the Legion of Doom in WWE, didn’t need intimidating outfits to make them look scary, but that didn't stop them from wearing spiked shoulder pads to the ring anyway. 

Hawk and Animal were a physically imposing tag team that dominated opponents with brute strength and pure power, but they also gained a psychological advantage with their downright scary (but also very badass) face paint and mohawks (well, a reverse mohawk in Hawk's case). The L.O.D. were a no-nonsense, smash-mouth tag team, and this attire only served to make them look tougher.

Watch: The Legion of Doom's WWE Hall of Fame intro

10 of 11
Courtesy of WWE
2. The Ultimate Warrior

The Ultimate Warrior was able to take everything that was cool about the '80s and package it into the most memorable ring attire of the decade. First, there were the tasseled arm bands that hung from his bulging biceps. For most, that would be ostentatious enough.ut Warrior added to the package with neon tights and the iconic, multi-colored face paint that changed every night. Oh, and on top of all of it sat a frizzled mound of wonderfully glam-rock hair. 

Jim Hellwig would run to the ring accompanied by the strains of an electric guitar and shake the ropes with an unbridled, primal power. As he did so, the tassels would fly and the hair would bounce. Warrior was a real-life superhero, cultivating one of the most iconic looks in Sports Entertainment history. Often imitated but never duplicated, Warrior embodies so many things that we loved about this era of pro wrestling.

Watch: The Ultimate Warrior's entrance video

11 of 11
Courtesy of WWE
1. The Undertaker

The Undertaker is WWE’s most enduring and marketable creation, and despite some changes along the way, "The Phenom" is best known for his dark trench coat, gloves, and hat. Taker has accessorized his ring attire with all kinds of props over the years, from the mysterious urn to the Vulture at WrestleMania 9. And you can't argue that he's made some of the best entrances in the biz. 

When the Undertaker injured his orbital bone in 1995, he returned with a Phantom of the Opera-like mask that added to his unique, otherworldly visage. One thing is for sure: whether he’s arriving to the ring in a hearse or descending from the heavens like a bat, no one can match the Undertaker when it comes to the wardrobe department.

Watch: The Undertaker descends like a bat at the 1996 Survivor Series

Topics:
Comments