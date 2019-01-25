13 Predictions for ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8

April 14 will come soon enough, and we’ll finally see the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones. HBO has already teased that the final season, which will run six feature-length episodes, will be a tough one to digest with many fan favorites dying off. Will we say goodbye to Jon Snow (for real, this time), the “mother of dragons,” and Tyrion Lannister? Some will die. Others may survive. A few are even making a comeback, specifically Ned Stark.

Of course, there are many more GoT theories and questions to go around. Will Cersei finally lose her King’s Landing throne (and possibly her neck, too)? Who is the true Prince That Was Promised? How will The Mountain die? We’re just starting to scratch the surface on some theories that have been going around—and our own predictions—for the final season of Game of Thrones.