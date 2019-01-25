Vladimir Furdik / HBO

13 Predictions for ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8

How's the final journey to Westeros going to shake out? We've got some thoughts.

April 14 will come soon enough, and we’ll finally see the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones. HBO has already teased that the final season, which will run six feature-length episodes, will be a tough one to digest with many fan favorites dying off. Will we say goodbye to Jon Snow (for real, this time), the “mother of dragons,” and Tyrion Lannister? Some will die. Others may survive. A few are even making a comeback, specifically Ned Stark.

Of course, there are many more GoT theories and questions to go around. Will Cersei finally lose her King’s Landing throne (and possibly her neck, too)? Who is the true Prince That Was Promised? How will The Mountain die? We’re just starting to scratch the surface on some theories that have been going around—and our own predictions—for the final season of Game of Thrones.

Ned Stark is a White Walker

Actor Sean Bean has already reunited with co-stars to film season 8, but there’s little known about Ned Stark’s returning role. During filming in Belfast, Ireland, Sophie Turner revealed that she burst into tears when Bean returned on set, so there’s definitely a powerful force in the works. However, show runners have said that Stark’s return won’t be one everyone is expecting. You know: happy reunion with Stark heirs. One theory is that if the White Walkers get to Winterfell, the Night King could raise some characters from the dead. Only a handful of characters have made it back from the dead, including Jon Snow, but it’s still up in the air whether tough guy Bean would want to make his overdue GoT return as a zombified “Walker.”

Jon Snow Dies (For Real, This Time)

Snow has already escaped death more than a handful of times, but who’s to say he’ll survive season 8—even with a sword that can kill a White Walker. As for Snow, it’s more about how he and love interest Daenerys will deal with the fact that he is actually Aegeon Targaryen, her nephew! Snow is the legitimate son of Daenerys’s late brother, Rhaegar Targaryen, and Ned Stark’s sister, Lyanna, and ultimately higher up to lead the Iron Throne than the mother of dragons.

Who is Azor Ahai?

Jon Snow may be too obvious a choice as Azor Ahai, but author and creator George R.R. Martin hinted that he may kill Daenerys in season 8. If Snow is Azor Ahai, he would have to kill her to fulfill the prophecy that says the warrior must stab his love with a sword—in his case, to defeat the Night King. Some have theorized that Jaime Lannister is actually the Prince That Was Promised and will have no problem killing his “beloved” Cersei, especially since he knows she’s gone completely mad now. Is Bran the true Azor Ahai? Possibly, but we think he plays another huge role. Early on, The Red Woman, Melisandre, even told Stannis that he was the chosen one. What we do know is that the Prince That Was Promised will finally be revealed this season.

Bran is the Night King

It’s possible the Three-Eyed Raven is Azor Ahai. At this point, it could be anyone, but other theories point to Bran being the Night King, leader of the White Walkers. A season 8 trailer shows Arya, Jon and Sansa walking through the Stark crypts—but where’s Bran? Already full of super powers, it’s clear Bran plays a crucial role in the GoT end. He already connected to the Night King, can travel through time, and can enter peoples’ minds. There’s also a possibility that Bran is R’hllor, Lord of Light.

 

Arya on a Mission

This many-faced girl is on a mission. What that is, we don’t know. We do know she has a “Kill List,” and we’re sure Cersei is on it.

Tormund Giantsbane Kisses a Girl

The Wildling warrior will help defend Westeros alongside Sansa and co., but let’s be honest: we just want to see the big guy have a happy ending (some pun intended) and find romance with Brienne of Tarth.

The Mountain Crumbles

When it was revealed that the strongest man in the world, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Gregor Clegane/The Mountain), needed a stunt double for the upcoming season, we simply asked why? Our prediction: his brother Sandor Clegane (The Hound) will fight then kill him, perhaps with fire. (Gregor shoved Sandor’s face into a brazier as a child, which left him scarred for life and hateful of fire.) Plus, who doesn’t want to see those two go at it? Sadly, this may be one battle that offs both big guys.

Jaime Heads to Westeros… and Then What?

At the end of season 7, Jaime Lannister was headed to Westeros. It’s safe to say he won’t be welcomed with open arms. There are united Starks, namely Bran, who was paralyzed back is season 1 when Jaime pushed him out of a window. How can this go over well for the one-armed Lannister? Will Sansa order Brienne to kill her “friend” Jaime?

Trials of Tyrion

At the moment, Tyrion is not in a good place. He made some sort of deal with Cersei, yet he’s Hand of the Queen to Daenerys. Will he deceive everyone in the end, or sacrifice himself in order to protect them all?

Cersei's Fate

If Stannis or Jaime don’t off Cersei, Arya is waiting for the moment to stick it to her—literally. She’ll probably do so wearing the face of Littlefinger or Jaime (if she kills him too) so Cersei doesn’t expect a thing. 

Here’s another prediction: Cersei will survive it all in the end, or be exiled to a land far, far away.

Stannis Baratheon Returns

At the end of season 5, it was revealed that Brienne of Tarth never really killed Stannis, and instead left him for dead against a tree. One theory is that Stannis will immediately blow the doors off season 8 taking over King’s Landing and push Cersei right off her thrown with the help of the Golden Company. What he does next is another question: Will The Red Woman be by his side again?

The Dragons

Daenerys still has her beloved Dorgon and Rhaegal; Viserion was sadly taken by the White Walkers. We’re not sure of their mama’s fate, but we do hope the dragons live on forever.

And finally…

Who Will Sit on the Iron Throne?

That is the real question. Is it Jon Snow/Aegeon Targaryen? Will Sansa finally have her moment and reel in as warrior queen in the end? Does Stannis have a chance? After all, he may be Azor Ahai.

