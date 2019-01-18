(L) Lucas Film (M) Courtesy of HBO (R) Netflix

14 TV Shows We Can’t Wait to See in 2019

An early glance at some reboots, returns and new premieres

Each New Year brings us a new slate of TV shows—first premieres, returns, and reboots—guaranteed to give you many binge-worthy nights and get hooked on some new series.

Our list is an early glance at some of the shows hitting the small screen throughout 2019 (some release dates are still up in the air). 

1. The Punisher

The Punisher has managed to avoid the seaonal axe, unlike its Marvel counterparts Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, and will return for season 2 this year. We last we saw Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) going on a bloody rampageto avenge the death of his wife and child in season 1. If the new trailer is any indication of the mayhem about to ensue when The Punisher returns, it looks like he's gunning just as hard in the new season.

Season: 2

Release date: January 18

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: John Bernthal, Amber Rose Revah, Jason R. Moore

2. The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead is still moving ahead, even after the recent departure of show star Andrew Lincoln. Some time has passed since Rick Grimes departure, and the crew has been faced with a new, walker challenge: The Whisperers. The second half of season 9 will continue to familiarize the audience with these zombies that are far more advanced than your typical walkers, and better in combat as well.

Although all of season 9 hasn’t aired, season 10 is already is already in the works. 

Season: 9, Part 2

Release date: February 10

Where to watch: AMC

Cast: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBribe, Danai Gurira

3. Games of Thrones

The wait is almost over as season 8 of Game of Thrones returns for it’s final season. This season will only contain six episodes, but according to the HBO’s CEO Richard Plepler each one will feel like a movie. It hasn’t been confirmed yet, but each episode may be feature-length.  

Season: 8

Release date: April 14

Where to watch: HBO

Cast: Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey 

4. Turn Up Charlie

Idris Elba, who’s an actual DJ and will perform at Coachella this summer, is also starring in a series that follows a struggling DJ who has just been tasked with the burden of being a male nanny. He will be the nanny to Gabby (Frankie Hervey), an overly mature child with workaholics for parents. A bit outside of the box for the rugged Elba, we're curious to see a little more of his comedic side.

Season: 1

Release date: March 15

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Idris Elba, Frankie Hervey, Piper Perabo

5. Stranger Things

Stranger Things has already earned a cult-like following with its oddball concept and ensemble cast. Plot details are unclear for the new season, but the show will take place in the summer of 1985, a year after where everything left off in the season 2 finale.

Season: 3

Release date: July 4

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder

6. Watchmen

The DC graphic novel turned movie is finally headed to HBO as a series. First published in 1985, Watchmen is about a group of disbanded superheroes who reunite following the murder mystery of a former teammate. Helmed by David Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers), the eight-episode series will expand on the Watchmen story, not retell it. 

Season: 1

Release date: TBA, 2019 

Where to watch: HBO 

Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Adelaide Clemens, Regina King 

7. Black Mirror

Everyone is still recovering from the interactive Black Mirror Bandersnatch movie, but there's still a whole new season of Black Mirror coming up. The creepy series, which holds a mirror to society, has a confirmed release date for this year. Prepare to be disturbed, again.

Season: 5

Release date: TBA, 2019 

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: TBD

8. Jack Ryan

Jack Reacher was originally brought to the screen from graphic novel in 2012 with a sequel in 2016. Now an Amazon TV series, it's returning for a second season, starring John Krasinski, a CIA analyst named Ryna, who is thrown into a world of chaos. 

Season: 2

Release date: TBA, 2019 

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish

9. Ozark

Another season of the Jason Bateman-led thriller Ozark is officially on its way to Netflix. Bateman will reprise his role as Marty Bryde, a man who drags his family into laundering $500 million for a drug kingpin. 

Season: 3

Release date: TBA, 2019 

Where to watch: Netflix 

Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz

10. The Twilight Zone

Like it or not, rebooting classics has become the norm in film and TV. The Twilight Zone is no exception and will return to the small screen later this year. For younger viewers who may not remember seeing William Shatner freaking out over a creature hanging out on the wing of his airplane or Telly Savalas battling one creepy, chatty doll Talky Tina,The Twilight Zone is the godfather to anthology Sci-Fi series like Black Mirror. This time around, Jordan Peele will serve as the producer and narrator. 

Season: 1

Release date: TBA, 2019 

Where to watch: CBS All Access

Cast: Jordan Peele (Host/Producer)

11. Jessica Jones

Jessica Jones stands next to The Punisher as the only other Marvel TV series to make a return in 2019. Krysten Ritter is back as the fiesty Jones, and it’s assumed that Rachael Taylor will also return as Trish Walker.

In season 3, Ritter will be making her directorial debut at one point during the season for an episode.

Season: 3

Release date: TBA, 2019 

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor 

12. Animal Kingdom

Animal Kingdom for sure has got to be home to the most dysfunctional family on TV. Smurf (Ellen Barkin) continues to have an incessant hold on her sons. If you’re into crime shows, and scenes that ooze tension, you may want to tune in for season 4. 

Season: 4

Release date: TBA, 2019

Where to watch: TNT

Cast: Ellen Barkin, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson 

13. The Mandalorian

Disney is already starting to implement its Marvel TV show strategy, andThe Mandalorian is first off the assembly line. This show follows the plight of a lone gunfighter (Pedro Pascal) after the fall of the Empire. This show will also be available through Disney+, the network's streaming service. 

Season: 1

Release date: TBA, 2019

Where to watch: Disney +

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers

14. Living With Yourself

If anything has Paul Rudd in it, how bad could it really be? Rudd is bringing his average guy humor to Netflix's Living with Yourself, which follows a man who undergoes a questionable surgery and is somehow left with an improved version of himself.

Season: 1

Release date: TBA, 2019

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Paul Rudd, Aisling Bea, Dessin Borges

