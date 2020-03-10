3 Mental Strength Tips Used by a Plank World-Record Holder

George Hood had to undergo a lot of physical training to hold a plank for 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds and set a new world record. The 62-year-old former Marine told CNN he trained for about seven hours a day—4-5 of which was spent in the plank position—for 18 months.

While that preparation was vital, the mental training was even more crucial to accomplish the incredible feat. “There are times you get self-doubt,” Hood told CNBC. “You get bored. You wonder if it’s worth anything.”

That’s why Hood turned to Renae Cobley, a world-renowned mindset coach who has helped top athletes and business executives unlock their full potential. The world-record holder—who now has his eyes set on breaking the record for most push-ups in an hour (2,806 is the number to beat)— would call the Australia-based mental coach to discuss how to break through barriers, such as his ego.

“Ego gets in the way so much,” Cobley told Muscle & Fitness. “Having ego could be a good thing, but in a lot of cases it prevents us from accomplishing what we really want.” Ego, Cobley says, is the biggest obstacle people face when trying to accomplish something—such as having a good workout, resolving a personal issue, or holding a plank for more than eight hours.

She went on to explain that the ego is the image of self-importance, which can cause stress. “Stress causes us to overfocus on our bodies, time and the environment,” she says. “Wisdom takes us to that place and cleans our ego. The concept of self can be an obstacle, as it’s only thoughts. Wisdom shows you the pitfalls of the ego, our innate intelligence.”

Below, we run through some of the tips Cobley gave Hood during his training to break through his ego. Use them to conquer any obstacles that might be in your way.