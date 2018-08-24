The 40 Best Action Movies On Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu Right Now

Netflix's Best Action Films - More to Watch

Here's a few more!:

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Director: Taika Waititi

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor—and is as shredded as ever—in this hilarious and action-packed Marvel film.

Hard Target 2 (2016)

Director: Roel Reiné

It went straight to DVD, but martial arts badass Scott Adkins steps into the role Jean-Claude Van Damme played so well for this wild, action-packed sequel. Worth a watch for any action fan.

Southpaw (2015)

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Jake Gyllenhaal went through one of the most extreme celebrity body transformations of all-time for this boxing drama.

Blood and Bone (2009) - Martial arts film starring badass Michael Jai White.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) - Matt Damon stars again as super spy Jason Bourne in this action flick.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) - Stanley Kubrick’s classic war film stars Matthew Modine and Vincent D'Onofrio.

Sand Castle (2017) - Superman himself Henry Cavill stars in this war film that follows a group of soldiers in Iraq.

The Hateful Eight (2015) - Quentin Tarantino put together an all-star cast of Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins, and Tim Roth for this American Western film.

Bright (2017) - Will Smith stars as a cop in this action-packed Netflix original film facing off against Orcs and monsters, who live side-by-side with humans in the real world.

Bad Boys (1995) - Michael Bay directed this action comedy classic with Will