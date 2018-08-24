Archive Photos / Getty

News

The 40 Best Action Movies On Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu Right Now

From Schwarzenegger to Stallone, to martial arts and superheroes, here are streaming options for your action movie needs.

by
After a day of working out, sitting in the office, or hitting the beach, there’s nothing better than firing up your TV to watch a badass action movie.  

 Maybe you’re in the mood for something with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, or Tom Hardy, or maybe you want a superhero movie, or an action thriller, or a spy drama. With so many options out there, it can be hard to narrow down what you want to watch on Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu. Don’t worry, we’re here to help. We’ve dug into all the main streaming services to help you find the most badass, action-packed movies out there. 

Here are all the badass action movies you can find on Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu.

(All movies are on Netflix, Amazon, or Hulu as of August 24, 2018.)

The 40 Best Action Movies On Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu Right Now
Netflix's Best Action Films
Eraser (1996)
Director: Chuck Russell
In one of his underrated action films, Arnold Schwarzenegger stars alongside James Caan as a U.S. Marshal for the Witness Protection Program who is an expert "eraser," someone who helps protect high-profile witnesses. There are lots of explosions, naturally. 
2 of 25
Netflix's Best Action Films

Bullet to the Head (2012)
Director: Walter Hill
Sylvester Stallone stars as a hitman forced to team up with a cop in this film from classic action director Walter Hill, who helmed films like The Warriors and 48 Hrs. Also, if you don’t feel like this one, catch Stallone in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, also on Netflix.

 

3 of 25
Netflix's Best Action Films

Armageddon (1998)
Director: Michael Bay 
Bay, one of the top action movie directors of all-time, follows a stacked cast that includes Bruce Willis, Owen Wilson, Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler, and Will Patton as a bunch of rag-tag oil drillers trying to save Earth from an incoming asteroid. Space antics ensue.

 

4 of 25
Netflix's Best Action Films
Heat (1995)
Director: Michael Mann
Mann’s classic crime drama with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino as a bank robber and detective locked in battle. 
 
 
5 of 25
Netflix's Best Action Films

The Dark Knight (2008)
Director: Christopher Nolan
In what is arguably the greatest superhero film ever, Christian Bale suits up as Batman for the second time, facing off against the Joker, played by Heath Ledger in an Oscar-winning role.

 

6 of 25
Netflix's Best Action Films

Face/Off (1997)
Director: John Woo
John Travolta and Nicolas Cage literally “face off” against each other in this action film that finds their characters swapping faces and beating the crap out of each other.

 

7 of 25
Netflix's Best Action Films

Kickboxer: Vengeance (2016)
Director: John Stockwell
Original Kickboxer star Jean-Claude Van Damme (pictured in the original) makes an appearance in this sequel/reboot that also stars badasses Dave Bautista, Gina Carano, and MMA fighter Georges St-Pierre.

8 of 25
Netflix's Best Action Films

Troy (2004)
Director: Wolfgang Petersen
Muscles abound in this historical drama starring a ripped Brad Pitt and Eric Bana following the classic battle between Troy and Sparta over Helen of Troy.

 

9 of 25
Netflix's Best Action Films - More to Watch

Here's a few more!:

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)  
Director: Taika Waititi 
Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor—and is as shredded as ever—in this hilarious and action-packed Marvel film.

Hard Target 2 (2016) 

Director: Roel Reiné
It went straight to DVD, but martial arts badass Scott Adkins steps into the role Jean-Claude Van Damme played so well for this wild, action-packed sequel. Worth a watch for any action fan. 

Southpaw (2015) 
Director: Antoine Fuqua 
Jake Gyllenhaal went through one of the most extreme celebrity body transformations of all-time for this boxing drama. 

Blood and Bone (2009) - Martial arts film starring badass Michael Jai White.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) - Matt Damon stars again as super spy Jason Bourne in this action flick.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) - Stanley Kubrick’s classic war film stars Matthew Modine and Vincent D'Onofrio.

Sand Castle (2017) - Superman himself Henry Cavill stars in this war film that follows a group of soldiers in Iraq.

The Hateful Eight (2015) - Quentin Tarantino put together an all-star cast of Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins, and Tim Roth for this American Western film.

Bright (2017) - Will Smith stars as a cop in this action-packed Netflix original film facing off against Orcs and monsters, who live side-by-side with humans in the real world.

Bad Boys (1995) - Michael Bay directed this action comedy classic with Will

 

10 of 25
Amazon's Best Action Films to Stream

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Directed by: Steven Spielberg
Harrison Ford stars as the famed archeologist who gets into trouble while on an adventure to find the fateful lost Ark of the Covenant.

11 of 25
Amazon's Best Action Films to Stream

The Running Man (1987)
Directed by: Paul Michael Glaser
Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in this sci-fi action film that takes place in a future where convicts have to face off against professional killers in what basically is a reality TV show. The costumes are fantastically awful. 

 

12 of 25
Amazon's Best Action Films to Stream

The Hunt for Red October (1990)
Directed by: John McTiernan
Alec Baldwin stars as CIA analyst Jack Ryan in the adaptation of Tom Clancy’s classic novel, also starring Sean Connery as a Soviet-era submarine captain. 

 

13 of 25
Amazon's Best Action Films to Stream

Patriot Games (1992)
Directed by: Phillip Noyce
Harrison Ford stars as Tom Clancy’s classic character Jack Ryan for the first time in this espionage thriller. 

 

14 of 25
Amazon's Best Action Films to Stream

Shot Caller (2017)
Directed by: Ric Roman Waugh
Jaime Lannister himself, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, trades in his Game of Thrones armor for tattoos and muscles in this prison drama, also starring badass Mindhunter actor Holt McCallany. 

 

15 of 25
Amazon's Best Action Films to Stream

Spectre (2015)
Directed by: Sam Mendes
Daniel Craig stars as James Bond again, battling against Dave Bautista and a mysterious villain, played by Christoph Waltz.

16 of 25
Amazon's Best Action Films to Stream

XXX: Return Of Xander Cage (2017)
Directed by: D.J. Caruso
Vin Diesel returns after over a decade to play the muscled-up spy in this explosive film.

17 of 25
Amazon's Best Action Films to Stream

Clear and Present Danger (1994)
Directed by: Phillip Noyce
Before John Krasinski (among others) handled the role, Harrison Ford played Jack Ryan one last time in this action-packed blockbuster. 

18 of 25
Amazon's Best Action Films to Stream

Star Trek (2009)
Directed by: J. J. Abrams
Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto helped reboot this classic sci-fi series for the big screen as Captain James T. Kirk and Spock, respectively.

 

19 of 25
Amazon's Best Action Films to Stream

Braven (2017)
Directed by: Lin Oeding
Jason Momoa stars as a badass trying to save his family from drug runners in the snowy wilderness. Here’s a chat with the stunt coordinator of the film who helped Momoa learn how to throw flaming axes. 

20 of 25
Hulu's Best Action Films to Stream

Black Hawk Down (2001)
Director: Wolfgang Petersen
This real-life drama is one of the best war movies out there, starring a huge number of well-known actors like Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Josh Hartnett, Sam Shepard, and Ewan McGregor trying to survive the Battle of Mogadishu.

21 of 25
Hulu's Best Action Films to Stream

Bronson (2008)
Director: Nicolas Winding Refn
Tom Hardy stars as the real-life criminal in this film, going through one of his badass body transformations to get muscled-up for it

 

22 of 25
Hulu's Best Action Films to Stream

Judge Dredd (1995)
Director: Danny Cannon
Sylvester Stallone stars as the titular character in this future-set action film where police officers are the judge, jury, and executioners in Mega City One. 

 

23 of 25
Hulu's Best Action Films to Stream

Crank 2: High Voltage (2009) 
Directors: Mark Neveldine, Brian Taylor
Jason Statham returns in this sequel to play an ex-hit man who has to stay alive by shocking his artificial heart and kicking ass against bad guys. 

24 of 25
Hulu's Best Action Films to Stream

Bloodsport (1988)
Director: Newt Arnold
Jean-Claude Van Damme stars as a U.S. soldier who enters a secret and super-violent martial-arts competition.

25 of 25
Hulu's Best Action Films to Stream - More to Watch

Jurassic Park (1993) - Steven Spielberg’s classic adaptation of Michael Crichton’s science fiction novel where dinosaurs roam the earth once again. 

The Rock (1996) - In Michael Bay’s action classic, Nic Cage and Sean Connery have to break into Alcatraz prison to stop a nerve gas attack. 

The Magnificent Seven (2016) - An all-star cast of Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, and Vincent D'Onofrio lead this remake of the classic Western. 

Star Trek Beyond (2016) - Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto return for the third time as director Justin Lin takes over for J.J. Abrams in this adventure aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) - Tom Cruise stars as the badass titular character who has to uncover a conspiracy involving the military. 

Inglourious Basterds (2009) - Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, and Eli Roth star in Quentin Tarantino’s WWII-era alternate history film about soldiers tasked with a secret mission behind enemy lines. 

Point Break (1991) - Kathryn Bigelow’s classic action/crime film starring Patrick Swayze as a bank-robbing surfer, and Keanu Reeves as undercover FBI agent Johnny Utah. 

1 More Bonus: The Hurt Locker (2008) - Kathryn Bigelow’s war film won Best Picture at the Academy Awards and was a breakout film for Avengers star Jeremy Renner. 

