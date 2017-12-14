News
5 Best Moments From Dwayne Johnson’s Family Takeover at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
The superstar has entered rare air as an all-time entertainer.
Dwayne Johnson was recently awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he brought the entire gang along to celebrate.
On December 14, the WWE-star-turned-actor hit the red carpet to attend the ceremony honoring him with the 2,624th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He brought along his pregnant girlfriend, Lauren Hashian; his youngest daughter; and his mom, Ata, along to enjoy the moment with him.
After a few guests introduced the jacked giant, "The Rock" took the mic to thank everyone who helped him get there and what getting a star meant to him. You can take a look at the entire ceremony below for yourself:
His star is located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd.
