5 Best Moments From Dwayne Johnson’s Family Takeover at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

The superstar has entered rare air as an all-time entertainer.

Dwayne Johnson was recently awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he brought the entire gang along to celebrate. 

On December 14, the WWE-star-turned-actor hit the red carpet to attend the ceremony honoring him with the 2,624th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He brought along his pregnant girlfriend, Lauren Hashian; his youngest daughter; and his mom, Ata, along to enjoy the moment with him. 

After a few guests introduced the jacked giant, "The Rock" took the mic to thank everyone who helped him get there and what getting a star meant to him. You can take a look at the entire ceremony below for yourself:

His star is located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd.

In addition to crushing his speech, Johnson and his family managed to snap a few great photos along the way. Click through to enjoy. 

"The Rock" loves to crush legs day with banded squats.

The famous bald guy isn't afraid to show off his new tattoo.

Click here to see what "The Rock" looked like back in 1992.

Did you know "The Rock" met Hulk Hogan before he entered the WWE?

The former WWE star is starring in the upcoming film Rampage.

