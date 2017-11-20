The 5 Best Moments from WWE's 'Survivor Series'

Courtesy WWE.com

With Raw and Smackdown tied going into the title match of Survivor Series, the stakes could not be higher. What followed was a chaotic brawl with a number of memorable moments, including Shinsuke Nakamura going toe-to-toe with Finn Bálor and "Team Smackdown" teaming up to throw Braun Strowman through an announcer's table.

However, the most shocking moments happened at the very end, during which Triple H betrayed Kurt Angle and allowed him to be pinned by Shane McMahon so that he could pin McMahon for himself. Braun Strowman (the only other surviving member of "Team Raw") clearly wasn't pleased by "The Game's" actions, and responded in kind by delivering two running powerslams. In the end, Strowman was the only member of the match who escaped unscathed.