The 5 Best Moments from WWE's 'Survivor Series'

This Sunday was one of the biggest events of the year in WWE—the annual Survivor Series, which pits Raw's superstars against Smackdown's in a battle for brand supremacy. If you missed this week's spectacle at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX, don't fret—we've rounded up the five best moments from the event.
2 of 6
5. 'The Shield' Defeats 'The New Day'
Courtesy WWE.com
The intense feud between "The Shield" and "The New Day" came to a head on Sunday, with the two teams finally squaring off. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose successfully pulled off their trademark Triple Powerbomb on Kofi Kingston, pinning him for the first "Team Raw" win of the night.
3 of 6
4. Asuka Lays Waste to the 'Smackdown' Women's Team
Courtesy WWE.com
Raw's women's team may have been lead by Alicia Fox, but the real MVP of the team was clearly Asuka, "The Empress of Tomorrow". She ruthlessly attacked members of Smackdown's women's team, first eliminating Carmella and Tamina, and then finally pinning Natalya for the victory as the sole surviving member of "Team Raw".
4 of 6
3. Long Live the Queen
Courtesy WWE.com
Charlotte Flair had a lot to prove on Sunday—having just won the Smackdown Women's Championship from Natalya on the last episode of Smackdown, her duel with Raw's Alexa Bliss was her first true test as champion. Thankfully, she stepped up to the plate, forcing Bliss to tap out with a Figure-Eight leg lock.
5 of 6
2. "The Phenomenal One" Versus "The Beast"
Courtesy WWE.com
There are very few cases where one would consider fan-favorite AJ Styles to be an underdog, but then again, any opponent of Brock Lesnar is inevitably an underdog. While Styles held his own during the match, avoiding a number of F-5 attempts, he ultimately couldn't finish off "The Beast Incarnate".
6 of 6
1. Triple H Takes Over, and Braun Strowman Isn't Happy
Courtesy WWE.com
With Raw and Smackdown tied going into the title match of Survivor Series, the stakes could not be higher. What followed was a chaotic brawl with a number of memorable moments, including Shinsuke Nakamura going toe-to-toe with Finn Bálor and "Team Smackdown" teaming up to throw Braun Strowman through an announcer's table.
However, the most shocking moments happened at the very end, during which Triple H betrayed Kurt Angle and allowed him to be pinned by Shane McMahon so that he could pin McMahon for himself. Braun Strowman (the only other surviving member of "Team Raw") clearly wasn't pleased by "The Game's" actions, and responded in kind by delivering two running powerslams. In the end, Strowman was the only member of the match who escaped unscathed.