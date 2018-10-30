5 Halloween Candies Worth Breaking Your Diet For

For some, Halloween is the perfect time to shut out the rest of the world and sit back with near-endless marathons of classic Universal and Hammer monster movies. For others, it’s just an excuse to rock vampire capes and Wonder Woman tiaras in the office.

Then there are those that see Halloween for what it really is—the one day a year when strict diets and calorie counting take a backseat to pumpkin-shaped buckets full of fun-sized Snickers, Twix, Kit-Kats, and any other sugary morsel you get your hands on.

But breaking your diet for a day is as stressful as it is indulgent, and you don’t want to waste this sugary mulligan on low-tier candy like black licorice, Mary Janes, or those weird strawberry hard candies that are always inexplicably in the possession of the elderly.

No—on Halloween, you need to be smart. You need to strategize your candy cheat to perfection. And thankfully, we here at Muscle & Fitness are here to help you choose the right candy to break your diet for.

Editor’s note: Three of the six people polled here went with Reese’s peanut butter cups, which is absurd, especially since they become melted catastrophes at any temperature higher than 60°F. But in the interest of freedom, I'll allow it.