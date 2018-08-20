The 7 Most Jaw-Dropping Moments from WWE SummerSlam 2018

3. The Must-See Match

SummerSlam played host to one of WWE’s biggest dream matches in recent memory when Daniel Bryan faced off against his former NXT mentor, The Miz. It was a personal grudge match that many fans thought they would never see. Now cleared to wrestle by WWE doctors, Bryan found himself in a position to finally get payback for the many times that The Miz had belittled and criticized the Yes Man over the years.

In this must-see match, Bryan looked lean, mean, and ready to go by nailing The Miz with a flurry of hard kicks and trading submission holds with the self proclaimed A-lister. The Miz tried to use some of Bryan’s own moves against him and also managed to pick up a major advantage by clotheslining Bryan into next week.

Despite landing on his head, Bryan refused to stop fighting and the two grapplers continued to battle it out, swapping some stinging chest chops in the process. Bryan delivered a back suplex to The Miz from the top rope and followed up with his patented YES Kicks, but Miz countered and almost scored a three-count. Bryan struck out again when he attempted to kick Miz but instead connected with the solid ring post, allowing The Miz to apply a figure four leg lock for the submission, but Bryan would not quit.

Unable to put his former protégé away fair and square, The Miz cracked Bryan with a set of brass knuckles to get an undeserved victory. The instant replay revealed that Miz’s wife, Maryse, had passed him the weapon.