The 7 Most Jaw-Dropping Moments from WWE SummerSlam 2018

2. Reigns Conquers Lesnar
Since destroying Bill Goldberg back at WrestleMania 33 to regain his universal championship, Brock Lesnar’s title defenses have been few and far between. While the Beast Incarnate has now held the title for more than 500 days, his reign has been anything but impressive, and the big man has rarely shown up on Monday Night RAW or on WWE PPV events.
With Lesnar intent on returning to UFC to face Daniel Cormier and hold a title in both, he would first need to get through number one contender, Roman Reigns, in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2018.
Before the match could even get underway, Braun Strowman made his way to the ring and made it clear that he would be watching the action with his Money in the Bank briefcase close to his chest. Reigns tried to get a quick victory on Lesnar, blasting him with a succession of spears and superman punches, but the universal champion withstood the punishment and locked Reigns into a choke hold.
The Big Dog weathered the submission attempt but when the two men took the action outside the ring, Strowman ended up tasting the wrong end of Lesnar’s F5 finisher. Back in the ring and still distracted, Roman Reigns capitalized on the situation and speared Lesnar for the pinfall and the WWE universal title. With Braun Strowman still out cold from the Lesnar’s attack, Reigns was able to celebrate his victory… for now.
As for Lesnar, his dream of taking the WWE belt to the UFC is over. The big story now is the upcoming match between new champion Reigns and the freakishly strong Strowman. Given how quickly the Monster dispatched Kevin Owens earlier in the night, Reigns’s run with the gold may be very short indeed.