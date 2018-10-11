News

10 Times Dave Bautista Showed off His Muscles on Instagram

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star and WWE veteran is no stranger to a good workout, and it shows.

Dave Bautista has always been ripped, and he seems to be getting even more shredded as the years go by. At 49 years old, the actor, WWE star, and mixed martial artist is jacked as ever, and he's come a long way from his "Batista" WWE persona. His mainstream fame arguably came with his role as Drax the Destroyer, the terrifying-yet-endearing member of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2014. 

Since then, he's appeared alongside some Hollywood heavy-hitters on the big screen. From depicting the muscle-bound Hinx in Spectre (starring Daniel Craig as James Bond) to starring with Sylvester Stallone in Escape Plan 2: Hades, his roles are only getting more high-profile. Bautista's role in the star-studded Guardians of the Galaxy and general Avengers franchises has even evolved—Drax went from a one-word-answer tough guy who couldn't take a joke to a low-key hilarious tough guy with some seriously funny lines over the course of the films.

Bautista also has a solid social media presence. He's not the type of guy to post shameless abs selfies on the regular, but he's not opposed to sharing some gym shots from time to time. Here, we round up some of his most jacked posts on Instagram.

1 of 10

He's been ripped for as long as the public can remember, but Bautista was tall, skinny, and shy growing up, he revealed in a past interview with M&F

2 of 10

The gym became home for Bautista, and working out became his way of building confidence. He'd even cut class to lift weights, he told M&F.

3 of 10

By 17, Bautista was a bouncer. In his 20s, he bounced at dance clubs and VIP rooms. 

4 of 10

Bautista made his first televised WWE appearance on the May 9, 2002 episode of Smackdown!

5 of 10

He may look more like a classic movie henchman, but stage acting—particularly Shakespeare—is still on his bucket list, he told M&F.

6 of 10

Fitness is a passion for Bautista, but it's not his only pastime. He told M&F that he also collects vintage lunch boxes. He had over 250 when he told us about it.  

7 of 10

Want to get Bautista-ripped? Check out his chest workout

8 of 10

Bautista returned to the WWE in 2018 to celebrate Smackdown’s 1,000th episode. 

9 of 10

This muscly man is clearly aging like wine, as he’s 50-years-old. 

10 of 10

Bautista’s most known movie character Drax will return for Avenger: Endgame.

