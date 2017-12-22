9 of Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Most Egregious Outfits

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is undeniably one of the best boxers of all time. He has a flawless 50-0 record following his latest victory against UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor. As his career progressed and the checks got bigger, his moniker changed from “Pretty Boy Floyd” to Floyd “Money” Mayweather.
In the same span, however, his outfits have gotten noticeably more over-the-top and gaudy, and his fashion choices seem to have taken a downhill turn in general.
Click through to check out some of the champ's most ridiculous fashion missteps over the years.
Mayweather walks backstage at Mayweather vs. Pacquiao at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on May 2, 2015.
Mayweather speaks at the MGM Grand Hotel/Casino in Las Vegas, NV, on April 30, 2014, during a news conference ahead of his WBC/WBA title unification bout against WBA champion Marcos Maidana.
Mayweather attends a game between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 2, 2015, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.
Mayweather watches a game between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, on March 6, 2016.
Mayweather attends a game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, on April 3, 2016.
Mayweather speaks during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor World Press Tour at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, on July 11, 2017.
Mayweather during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor World Press Tour at SSE Arena in London, England, on July 14, 2017.
Mayweather attends the 2017 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on Nov. 5, 2017.
Mayweather attends a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, on Dec. 18, 2017.