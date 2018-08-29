9 Times Mark Wahlberg Crushed His Workouts on Instagram

For as busy as Mark Wahlberg is, he never takes time off from getting in a workout. That’s just one reason why he’s become one of the fittest guys in Hollywood—just look at the bulk-up he did for Pain & Gain and you'll see what we mean.

Wahlberg recently put all that hard work to use by starring in Mile 22, his latest collaboration with Peter Berg, who directed the actor in Patriots Day, Deepwater Horizon, and Lone Survivor. In the action film, Wahlberg and his team—including former UFC star Ronda Rousey—have to battle their way through a city to bring a high-priority hostage 22 miles to safety.

With Mile 22 in theaters, Wahlberg is already getting ready for his next project, naturally, with Berg. Wahlberg is getting ready to star in Wonderland, where he’ll play an ex-con who gets sucked into a conspiracy when he returns home to Boston. Sounds very Wahlberg.

Here’s a look at Wahlberg crushing it in the gym.