Greg Doherty/Getty Images

News

9 Times Mark Wahlberg Crushed His Workouts on Instagram

The 'Mile 22' actor doesn't take off days. Here are his most shredded workout posts.

by
Greg Doherty/Getty Images
View Gallery (9)

For as busy as Mark Wahlberg is, he never takes time off from getting in a workout. That’s just one reason why he’s become one of the fittest guys in Hollywood—just look at the bulk-up he did for Pain & Gain and you'll see what we mean.

Wahlberg recently put all that hard work to use by starring in Mile 22, his latest collaboration with Peter Berg, who directed the actor in Patriots Day, Deepwater Horizon, and Lone Survivor. In the action film, Wahlberg and his team—including former UFC star Ronda Rousey—have to battle their way through a city to bring a high-priority hostage 22 miles to safety. 

With Mile 22 in theaters, Wahlberg is already getting ready for his next project, naturally, with Berg. Wahlberg is getting ready to star in Wonderland, where he’ll play an ex-con who gets sucked into a conspiracy when he returns home to Boston. Sounds very Wahlberg.

Here’s a look at Wahlberg crushing it in the gym.  

9 Times Mark Wahlberg Crushed His Workouts on Instagram
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 9
close
1 of 9

No days off. #330amclub #4amclub @performinspired

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on

@markwahlberg / Instagram
@markwahlberg / Instagram

Wahlberg will work out at any time—even in the early morning. 

Check out the original post here.

2 of 9
@markwahlberg / Instagram

Wahlberg gets in a dumbbell workout to build those massive arms. 

Check out the original post here.

3 of 9

My version of Sunday funday. 4am club let’s work!!! @performinspired

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on

@markwahlberg / Instagram
@markwahlberg / Instagram

Just like LeBron James, Wahlberg enjoys hitting the VersaClimber.

Check out the original post here.

4 of 9
@markwahlberg / Instagram

Wahlberg gets in some sled work with his family—literally. 

Check out the original post here.

5 of 9
@markwahlberg / Instagram

Wahlberg hits the bench press to build up his chest.

Check out the original post here.

6 of 9
@markwahlberg / Instagram
@markwahlberg / Instagram

Wahlberg gets in some core work while using a stability ball.

Check out the original post here.

7 of 9
@markwahlberg / Instagram
@markwahlberg / Instagram

Wahlberg uses some cable moves and rope pulls to build his shredded physique.

Check out the original post here.

8 of 9
@markwahlberg / Instagram

Wahlberg gets things going with a kettlebell workout.

Check out the original post here.

9 of 9
@markwahlberg / Instagram

Wahlberg grabs his kettlebell and gets in some squats.

Check out the original post here.

Actor, Producer and Businessman, Mark Wahlberg attends the LEAP Foundation on July 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
9 Times Mark Wahlberg Crushed His Workouts
Alexandra Daddario
9 Times Alexandra Daddario Was #FitnessGoals
13 Extreme Celebrity Fitness Transformations
15 Extreme Celebrity Fitness Transformations
Next Gallery
Topics:
Comments