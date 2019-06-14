Advocacy Group Lodges Formal Discrimination Complaint Against USA Powerlifting

Advocacy group Gender Justice has lodged a formal discrimination complaint against USA Powerlifting with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, Outsports reports.

The complaint is in protest of the USAPL’s January decision to ban transgender woman JayCee Cooper from competing in Minnesota’s State Bench Press Championships. After the ban, U.S. Rep. IIhan Omar (D-MN) wrote an open letter to the USAPL, urging it to follow in the footsteps of the International Olympic Committee, which allows transgender women to participate in competitions as long as their testosterone levels are at a certain level. Then, the Movement, a Minnesota powerlifting gym, openly protested the Minnesota State Championships by timing out their lifts.

On May 9, the USAPL had a national board of governors meeting where a proposed policy to allow transgender women to compete was heavily rejected by a 46-4 vote. Now, Gender Justice, a Minnesota-based non-profit that advocates for gender equality, has asserted that Cooper was illegally discriminated against in its complaint. Cooper released the following statement, published in the press release.

"As a powerlifter and a transgender person, I’m no stranger to a challenge,” says Cooper. “I’ve jumped through all the hoops, trying to meet USA Powerlifting’s arbitrary and subjective standards, just to have them respond with an outright ban on transgender women in competitions. At some point, you have to say enough is enough. Trans rights are human rights. Trans athletes are supported in our right to compete by the International Olympic Committee, the International Powerlifting Federation’s Executive Committee, federal and Minnesota state law. USA Powerlifting’s blanket ban violates not just the law, but the very spirit of sports.”

In its statement, Gender Justice claims that USA Powerlifting violated the Minnesota Human Rights Acts, and are therefore taking action on Cooper's behalf.