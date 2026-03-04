Alan Ritchson is no stranger to the physicality of action-packed shows like Jack Reacher and movies such as Fast X, but it is his latest project that has got this actor the most pumped, explained the star while on the set of Netflix’s gripping new film, War Machine.

What Is ‘War Machine’ About?

War Machine has been described as a “sci-fi action spectacle,” where Ritchson leads a squad including the likes of Dennis Quaid, Stephen James, and Jai Courtney. The plot takes us to the final stage of U.S. Army Ranger selection, where the team’s training exercise becomes a fight for survival against a mysterious threat, capable of unleashing havoc on the crew.

“I am the most tired I’ve ever been,” said Ritchson while shooting in the forest and fighting for his breath. “This is a tough one.”

If you sit down to watch War Machine and feel like those intense scenes of Ritchson at breaking point look a little too real, there’s a good reason why. “He’s not acting,” confirmed the movie’s director, Patrick Hughes.

“We’re getting all the steps in that we need,” Ritchson added.

Alan Ritchson’s Training in Extreme Conditions Left Little Room For Acting

War Machine attempts to replicate the ranger assessment selection program (RASPS), where applicants are stripped of their name and simply given a number instead. So, Ritchson is known as “81,” and can be seen repping pullups, sprinting, and moving heavy tires—looking completely spent but refusing to give up. “There’s something about the spirit of ‘81’ that has captured me so much,” said the actor. “That character, who just, like, inspired us to be the best version of ourselves. “

Intense filming days took in the rugged landscapes of Victoria, Australia and South Island, New Zealand. “This whole film is practical,” explained Hughes, noting that Ritchson and his crew would not be replaced by CGI, putting further pressure on them to perform. In combat, Ritchson was required to dodge flying bricks and drag bodies on gurneys to get to safety. “And it’s really, really, dangerous,” said Hughes.

Another scene took place amid grade five (class V) rapids, requiring Ritchson to get soaked, diving in while wearing his fatigues and anchored by just one rope. “Somehow, (Hughes) found the most dangerous grade five rapids in New Zealand,” said the star as he readied himself for the wild waters.

Despite the gut-wrenching requirements of making War Machine, Ritchson can be seen demanding extra takes to get things right, even when the director calls ‘Cut’. After being dragged through mudslides, blown off mountain tops, and drenched by rapids, Alan Ritchson has proved that he just won’t quit, perfectly channeling the spirit of ’81.’

When Does ‘War Machine’ Premiere?

War Machine premieres March 6, 2026, on Netflix.