Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Poses Like Dad

After first sharing his bodybuilding aspirations on Instagram in 2018, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s youngest son Joe Baena has now raised the stakes by posing like his dad on Instagram. Check out how he recently recreated one of his dad’s iconic poses.





Arnold was well-known not only for his incredible strength and physique but for his unique style of posing, which was discussed further by on Nick's Strength and Power. It's clear Joe has some big shoes to fill, but so far, so good. We're excited to follow him on his bodybuilding journey.