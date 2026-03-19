There are few shows that are as iconic as Baywatch. From the opening theme to the red lifeguard costumes, through to those gratuitous slow motion beach runs, the show cemented David Hasselhoff’s legacy as a king of the TV action series, and made mega stars out of Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, and Yasmine Bleeth, but while Dwayne Johnon’s Baywatch movie failed to excite critics, there’s a ton of interest around who will literally breath new life into the latest reboot. M&F takes a look as the cast.

The original action-drama series, following the lives and loves of Los Angeles’s beautiful lifeguards, was famously cancelled after just one season in 1989, but was syndicated in large part due to Hasselhoff’s faith in the show. He would be vindicated, as Baywatch ran until 2001, spawning spinoffs like Baywatch Nights and Baywatch Hawaii. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson brought the franchise to the big screen in 2017, and while the movie was a commercial success, many fans were less than impressed by the updated costumes and a project that lacked the retro feel that they craved. With all that in mind, here is the latest cast, and in terms of beach body goals, the new intake certainly delivers.

Who Is in the New ‘Baywatch’ Reboot Cast? (Full List)

Jessica Belkin

The Baywatch reboot follows on from the original series, with Jessica Belkin signing up to set hearts racing as the daughter that Hobie Buchannon didn’t know he had.

Stephen Ammell

Speaking of Hobie Buchannon, will be played by Arrow, and Heels star, Stephen Ammell. “I’m fully aware that Baywatch is iconic — and at its heart, it’s entertainment. It’s big, fun, and unapologetically larger than life,” he wrote of the show in a recent Instagram post.

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Brooks Nader

Model and Sports Illustrated cover star Brooks Nader may have been predicting the future when she donned the red swimsuit in 2023, and now she’s set to take the plunge on the actual show.

David Chokachi

The original Cody Madison actor returns to run the local bar and will likely never be too far from the action.

Noah Beck

New blood Noah Beck, who is a former soccer player and shot to fame on TikTok, will play a rookie lifeguard finding his feet while flexing his physique.

Olivia Dunne

Gymnast Livvy Dunne is another Sports Illustrated alumni, gracing the cover in 2025. She’ll play a young lifeguard in her first major acting role.

Hassie Harrison

The Yellowstone star will swap blue jeans for the red swimsuit as she plays an elite athlete and trusted confident to Hobie.

Thaddeus LaGrone

Rising star Thaddeus LaGrone is set to parade his beach bod as a former Marine returning to Venice Beach.

Shay Mitchell

The Pretty Little Liars star is also confirmed as a series regular, leaning into the role of a former lawyer turned beach babe.

When Will the New Baywatch Reboot Release?

FOX has not confirmed the precise date, but the new series of Baywatch is slated to hit television screens in late 2026 or early 2027.

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