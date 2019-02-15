Ben Affleck Reveals Why He’ll Never Play Batman Again

Ben Affleck officially hung up his cape as Batman on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The actor was promoting his new film Triple Frontier, and basically gave some closure on whether he would return to his role as the Dark Knight in a few, simple words: “I’m not Batman.”

Affleck, who starred as the Caped Crusader in 2016’s Batman v. Superman and Justice League (2017), said that his inability to direct the upcoming The Batman led him to leave the role behind for good. "I tried to direct a version of [Batman], I worked with a really good screenwriter, but kinda just couldn't come up with a version,” Affleck told Kimmel. “I couldn't crack it. I thought it was time for someone else to take a shot at it. And they've got some really good people."

War for the Planet of the Apes director, Matt Reeves, has taken the helm of The Batman, which will hit theaters summer 2021. At press time, who will play Bruce Wayne is the big question. Word is, Reeves is looking for a younger actor.

To help Affleck officially pass the "bat torch," Kimmel regular Guillermo Rodriguez came out dressed as "Robert" (not Robin) with part of the actor's Batsuit. For the "ceremony," it was lifted into the studio rafters to join other Hollywood memorabilia, including the sparkly thong that Matt Damon wore in the Liberace film, Behind the Candelabra, which was given to Affleck in exchange.